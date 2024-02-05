Three days of MotoGP Ducati shakedown Results

The Ducati Lenovo Team is back on the track at Sepang, Malaysia, for the first pre-season test of 2024 After the Campioni in Pista event and the team presentation at Madonna di Campiglio (Italy), Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini are now ready to hit the track at Sepang for the first three days of pre-season testing, scheduled from February 6 to 8 at the Malaysian circuit.

On the same track that will host the Malaysian GP in November, test rider Michele Pirro participated in the ‘shakedown’ from February 1 to 3. Thanks to mostly stable weather conditions, the rider from San Giovanni Rotondo could conduct several tests on the Desmosedici GP, try new components, and initiate the development work. It is now up to the factory riders to continue the work over the next three days of testing at Sepang.

Michele Pirro (#51, Ducati MotoGP Test Team):

“During these three days of ‘shakedown’, we accomplished a significant part of the development. The first day was completely dry, while the following two days had a downpour towards the end. Overall, we managed to make good use of our time. The hot conditions at Sepang allowed us to conduct some specific testing. Additionally, we tested the new aero package, tried the new engine, and made a solid working base for the upcoming three days of testing that the factory riders will now face. The start has been positive, and we are satisfied. Now, we will try to continue in this direction.”

Francesco Bagnaia (#1, Ducati Lenovo Team):

“I’ve missed my Desmosedici GP during this winter break, so I’m thrilled to finally be back on track at Sepang for the first test of 2024. The last test at Valencia last year provided positive feedback, and Michele has already put in some work in these three days. I expect to find a good base on which to continue developing the new bike. We have three demanding but also crucial days ahead of us. Hopefully, the weather will allow us to take full advantage of all the available time.”

Enea Bastianini (#23, Ducati Lenovo Team):

“I’m thrilled to be back. Throughout the winter, I’ve dedicated myself to reaching the right physical condition before the Sepang test. Last week, I was also in Portimão with fellow Ducati riders, training with my Panigale V4S, and now I’m ready! In the Valencia test, I received positive feedback, and I immediately took a liking to the new bike. Here, we’ll try with some new items, but overall, I’m confident. These three days are crucial, and I’ll be putting in a lot of hard work”.

The factory Ducati Lenovo Team riders will hit the track for the first day of testing at Sepang tomorrow, Monday, February 5. They will have eight uninterrupted hours on the track, starting at 10:00am local time.