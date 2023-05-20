New Limited Caribbean Blue 2023 URAL That Didn’t Happen

New Limited Caribbean Blue Just Hit The Shores. Atlantic Shores.

This is a true story of a stunning metallic Caribbean Blue paint we developed for a limited edition that didn’t happen.

We love the color so much we decided to let it out and be in the world.

There are about 11 units that are going to be available for US and Canada between now and July.

Get hold of your dealer and secure yours.

https://youtu.be/GOG0YrLs6-0

Sharing Dealer Highlights

We get so caught up rushing through deadlines and priorities on daily basis. Once in a while we ought to stop and appreciate each other, not just during the Thanksgiving holidays 🙂

IMWA, aka Redmond HQ, started bringing the bikes stateside in August 2003. That’s soon to be 20 years (!) of doing the work and building the network. Our dealers don’t get enough credit for their part of keeping Ural going especially through tough times, but they are our pillars and we have so many stories to share!

This one is about Andrew Duthie of Nashville Motorcycle Repair in beautiful Tennessee. Read it on our blog!

More 2023’s Arriving In Canada

We’ve just sent more shipments to our Canadian dealers to make bike inventory available for the summer riding season.

While the 2WD is ideal for all seasons (including the looong winters) do catch the warmth and bliss of summer days!

More shipments are on the way – find them here:

2023 Canadian inventory can be found at:

Old Vintage Cranks Ontario

International Motorsports British Columbia

Cross Roads Nova Scotia

Destination Cycles Alberta

Goulet in Quebec still sitting on old inventory, give them a call!

DGR This Weekend

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride is this Sunday, May 21st.

We’ve put up links to some of the Ural folks that will be raising funds in the blog post.

If you are participating please drop us a line with the links and pictures – we’d love to share!