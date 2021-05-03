First rider since 2015 to finish every round on motocross podium

Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Nichols and Cooper Crowned Champions
Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Colt Nichols and Justin Cooper closed out the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship with solid rides on the way to their first respective professional titles at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. For the first time since 2012, both East and West 250SX titles were awarded to the same team, a major accomplishment for the Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing team. Nichols capped off his successful year earning his ninth straight podium with a second, while Cooper maintained good pace through the race to bring it home in ninth. Teammate Jarrett Frye rode to 13th.
The Oklahoman had a season that was all about consistency, becoming the first rider since 2015 to finish on the podium at every round. Nichols put on a good show for the crowd on Saturday night in Utah as he launched out to the holeshot and led the field for the first 12 minutes of the race. He moved in second with just a few laps to go and was able to hold on to the runner-up spot and claim the Eastern Regional 250SX Championship.
Cooper started the night with a tough heat race that saw him come back from last to eighth. While his gate pick wasn’t great, he still was able to come around the first lap inside the top 10. Cooper knew he didn’t have to be at the front to take the title and maintained a good pace to finish the night in ninth, claiming the Western Regional 250SX Championship.
Like Cooper, Frye had a tough heat race and an equally tough gate pick. He came around the first lap of the Main Event in 13th and was pushing his way to the front. He had a few issues but was able to close out the season with a 13th.
The Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing team will get a few weeks to prepare for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, which starts on May 29 at Fox Raceway in Pala, California.
Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing 250 Team Manager
“What a year. It’s really hard to put it into words right now. It’s been quite a while since both championships have gone to one team. I am so proud of our entire team. I can’t even mention everyone because there are so many people that work so hard.”
Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing
“It would have been nice to get the win, but I can’t complain about second place. I think I might be the only person to be on the podium at all nine rounds so I’m happy about that. I was off all day. I couldn’t really loosen up, but kudos to the team because they knew exactly what to do with the bike to get me comfortable. I was able to get a good start and lead some laps and had a fun battle with the Lawrence brothers.
“It’s an amazing feeling (to win the championship). I haven’t really ever been in a position to be a contender in the past and this year I put myself in a good spot. It’s a dream come true.”
Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing
“It honestly didn’t go that well tonight and the night show felt a little like a disaster. I just stayed mid-pack and knew what I had to do to bring it home. It was a long 15 minutes. I knew where I was. I had won races, but it felt so different. I didn’t really know what to feel. It’s going to sink in over the next few days and I know it will be good.”