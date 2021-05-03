First rider since 2015 to finish every round on motocross podium

The Oklahoman had a season that was all about consistency, becoming the first rider since 2015 to finish on the podium at every round. Nichols put on a good show for the crowd on Saturday night in Utah as he launched out to the holeshot and led the field for the first 12 minutes of the race. He moved in second with just a few laps to go and was able to hold on to the runner-up spot and claim the Eastern Regional 250SX Championship.

Cooper started the night with a tough heat race that saw him come back from last to eighth. While his gate pick wasn’t great, he still was able to come around the first lap inside the top 10. Cooper knew he didn’t have to be at the front to take the title and maintained a good pace to finish the night in ninth, claiming the Western Regional 250SX Championship.

Like Cooper, Frye had a tough heat race and an equally tough gate pick. He came around the first lap of the Main Event in 13th and was pushing his way to the front. He had a few issues but was able to close out the season with a 13th.

The Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing team will get a few weeks to prepare for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, which starts on May 29 at Fox Raceway in Pala, California.