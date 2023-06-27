Notoriously treacherous Snowshoe GNCC event results

“Tough day on the Mountain,”“I trained the past two weeks in the rocks, walked the track and bicycled what I could, but man, it was just one of those days for me. I’m not satisfied with the race, but we’re still sitting tied for the points lead and in the hunt. Onto the next one, thanks to the entire team supporting me through it all.”

Still not yet 100 percent fit, teammate Bollinger continues to race into form as he achieved his best GNCC result of the year in seventh place. With building confidence and bike fitness the main focus, the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider will be looking to climb the leaderboard on his FX 350 as the series enters its final stages.

“My day started pretty good, actually,”“I felt like I had a pretty good first two laps, I just struggled putting the whole track together after that, especially once my leg started to get tired. Not the result we wanted, but I’m glad to be heading into summer healthy. We should be closer to 100 percent once we return.”

Husqvarna Motorcycles-supported defending XC1 Open Pro Champion Jordan Ashburn also had a successful outing at Snowshoe, securing the second position on the podium and he currently sits fourth in the championship standings.