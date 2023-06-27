Confusion as Husqvarna immediately terminates top racer contract

HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING THANKS SKYLER HOWES

AMERICAN RACER PARTS COMPANY WITH HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

Husqvarna Factory Racing would like to thank Skyler Howes for his commitment, enthusiasm, and success during his two years racing for the team in both the FIM World Rally-Raid Championship and the prestigious Dakar Rally. Husqvarna Factory Racing wishes Skyler well in his future endeavours.

After thorough discussions, Howes and Husqvarna Factory Racing have mutually agreed to conclude their partnership with immediate effect.

Signing with Husqvarna Factory Racing prior to the 2021 Sonora Rally, Skyler immediately made his presence felt, taking second place in the overall classification of the rally. Howes would end 2021 strongly, claiming multiple stage wins and overall event podiums.

Following a disappointing retirement in the 2022 Dakar Rally, Skyler bounced back later that season to take victories in both the Sonora Rally and Rallye du Maroc. The 2023 Dakar saw Howes lead the early stages of the event before ultimately securing third in the overall classification – his best Dakar finish to date.

The entire Husqvarna Factory Racing team wishes Skyler all the best in his further career.