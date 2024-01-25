|Pirelli SCORPION Trail III: the perfect union between road sportiness and a spirit of adventure
|The new motorcycle tire is the sportiest SCORPION product ever on asphalt, thanks to its grip and handling, and can also tackle light off-road
Excellent stability, even at full load, wet performance similar to that of a Sport-Touring and low road noise
The first sizes of SCORPION Trail III are already available for sale to the public, the entire range to be launched through the year
|The new Pirelli SCORPION Trail III represents the latest generation of adventure-touring tires and are the sportiest ever on asphalt among the SCORPION family of motorcycle products.
Designed for modern adventure and crossover motorcycles, which are very versatile and can be used in different contexts, the new SCORPION Trail III is the result of the latest developments, in terms of technologies and materials used, by Pirelli’s Research and Development Department.
The SCORPION name immediately clarifies that it belongs to the range of Pirelli products intended for off-road use, also in two- and four-wheel competitions such as the Enduro World Championship and the Motocross World Championship in which Pirelli has been the undisputed leader for 40 years with 81 world titles won. This is because SCORPION Trail III is a street enduro tire, therefore a product mainly intended for use on asphalt, but which also allows you to tackle routes on dirt roads.
On asphalt, the SCORPION Trail III tires are able to offer the motorcyclist very sporty behaviour, thanks to the high levels of grip and optimal handling, excellent stability even at full load and wet performance similar to that of a Sport-Touring tire.
These benefits are made possible thanks to the perfect harmony of all the elements that make up the tire:
Tread Pattern
Compounds
SCORPION Trail III offers new compounds, for the radial sizes always 100% silica based for both the front and rear, for excellent performance on both wet and dry surfaces. The rear dual-compound radials use a soft compound on the shoulders and use various plasticising resins that optimise cornering grip. The harder compound in the central tread band is similar to that used for the front tire and has been designed to offer high stability, wear resistance and mileage.
Structures
The structures of the fronts derive from the supersport experience and enhance ride and grip; in particular the radial sizes boast a construction with a 0-degree steel belt which provides excellent stability even at high speeds.
Profiles
The profiles derive from Pirelli’s experience in Sport Touring tires with a multi-radius approach that provides stability at high speeds, high mileage, and a sporty feeling with progressive behaviour.
Sizes