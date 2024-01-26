Inspiration Friday: RACE. REST. REPEAT.

This is not a track day. This is not by-the-numbers coaching. This is speed; 2024 KTM style. 3 EVENTS, 3 WORLD CLASS CIRCUITS, 3 LEVELS and MotoGP legends and former Grand Prix winners will be on-site and Pro instructors and KTM ambassadors will be on-hand to ensure the best possible training.

RACE. REST. REPEAT. POWER-UP TO THE PREMIUM THROUGH THE KTM ACADEMY OF SPEED NOW.

Only a small minority get to feel the full power of a sportbike’s potential around highly modern motorsport circuits. But there is nothing to stop the rest of us from dreaming, right? Well, we now want to pull you firmly into reality with the KTM Academy of Speed.

This is not a track day. This is not by-the-numbers coaching. This is speed; KTM style.

Count on instruction from high skill instructors, as well from some of the fastest riders to have raced at the highest level, top-class circuits, faultless KTM presentation, entertainment once the exhausts have cooled and experiences that will permanently mark the psyche.

3 EVENTS

For 2024 there will be three dates in the summer. Riders will be asked for their level of experience on circuits and their goals as part of the KTM Academy of Speed. After selecting an ability level at registration, potential ‘graduates’ will be separated into three levels: Rookie, ambitious Amateur and Pro and given tuition, advice and then valuable track time.

3 WORLD CLASS CIRCUITS

The KTM Academy of Speed will gather at the Salzburgring (a former site of the Austrian Grand Prix and one of the most epic and flowing layouts in central Europe), the Red Bull Ring (the current host of the Austrian round of MotoGP™ and based in Spielberg) and the Slovakia Ring (a quick 5.9 km course opened in 2009). All three circuits rank as some of the top motorsport venues in Europe and with first-class facilities.

PREMIUM GUARANTEE

The KTM Academy of Speed is not just a track day. KTM details, presentation, and a promise to the passion of motorsport will be in evidence from the first moment a ‘recruit’ joins the community. MotoGP™ legends and former Grand Prix winners will be on-site and Pro instructors and KTM ambassadors will be on-hand to ensure the best possible training. Lunch, dinner, and entertainment will ensure lasting memories once the flag has fallen.

1 OR 2 DAYS

KTM Academy of Speed members will get the full treatment, from morning to night. An academy day begins with a briefing then straight into practicing, up until lunch, followed by track time, dinner and evening entertainment. A long but unparalleled day awaits and if customers are taking the ‘Pro’ option then the event stretches to two days.

3 LEVELS

The KTM Academy of Speed will operate on three levels:

Rookies: those with little or zero track time and the curiosity to sample high speed thrills in a safe and controlled way with one track session.

Ambitious Amateurs: riders with more mileage, and whom want to hone their technique or style with three track outings.

Pro: racers indulging in the full two-day schedule in an MotoGP environment and more extras.

24 PLACES PER GROUP

The KTM Academy of Speed is open to everyone with KTM bike for the track but places are sure to fill quickly for the dates and tracks. Stop wondering, take the plunge and get fast with us.

The 2024 KTM Academy of Speed will fill up rapidly. The confirmed days are:

Salzburgring, Austria: 20-21 June 2024

Red Bull Ring, Austria: 17-18 July 2024

Slovakia Ring, Slovakia: 4-5 September 2024

The scheme is exclusive for what it offers but welcoming for riders of all skills. The KTM Academy of Speed has been created to appeal to motorcycle racing enthusiasts, KTM owners and fans of the brand, and then riders curious about their ability and who want to explore the next steps or limits.

For more information and, crucially, to reserve a slot on one of the 2024 KTM Academy of Speed dates through the online booking platform click HERE.

