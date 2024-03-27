Please remove the sticker from your front tire

FIM R3 bLU cRU World Cup: The Fastest Classroom on Earth!

‘Please remove the sticker from your front tyre!’ These are the final words of FIM R3 bLU cRU World Cup series director Gianluca Montiron as the class of 2024 heads for the Catalunya pit lane. These are youngsters in a hurry.

What if you were desperate to race, but weren’t quite sure how to go about it? What if you didn’t know anyone who competed? What if nobody in your family raced? How do you start? Where do you go? Racing is hard enough as it is, without it being shrouded in mystery. What’s more, apart from being hard, it’s expensive too.

When it comes to motorbike racing, there’s no way around it – its a tough sport that takes both significant finance and a support team. For a teenager with big goals, the barriers to international competition are particularly daunting. For the parents of aspiring track stars, the challenge can be just as great. Of course, some novices have family who already know what a waved yellow flag means. For others however, the world of bike racing is completely opaque. Even when the pathway through the big leagues seems ‘obvious,’ negotiating the steps to the top of the racing pyramid is tricky.

Which is where Yamaha Motor Europe’s bLU cRU racing project, which spans both road and off-road racing disciplines, fits in. With an eye on the future, Yamaha’s racing department has stepped up to lend a hand, from the rider who doesn’t know their preload from their rebound to the parent wondering what tyre pressure works best on a drying track. The benefit of the bLU cRU family is that there’s someone on hand to guide riders (and parents) along every stage.