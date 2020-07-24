WEEKEND MOTORCYCLE RACING ACTION SCHEDULE – JULY 26th

July 24, 2020

Team Suzuki Press Office – July 23.

The fourth and final weekend of July sees Team Suzuki Ecstar back on track for a back-to-back MotoGP at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto for the Andalucia GP.

Following last weekend’s race, it will not be known until tomorrow (Friday) if Alex Rins will be declared fit to ride following his heavy crash and injury last weekend at the Spanish circuit, but team mate Joan Mir will be aboard the GSX-RR, hopefully with Rins alongside, for the opening practice and qualifying sessions.

July 26: Round 3. MotoGP™. (Race 2 for MotoGP class following cancellation of the class at Qatar opening round). Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto. Andalucia GP. Spain.

Note: Not a lot this week but at least the we have some “live” racing going on now! 🙂

