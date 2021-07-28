Rattlesnake National Enduro & NATC Western Youth Nationals Results

The National Enduro was in Cross Fork, PA for the Rattlesnake Enduro. Thorn Devlin was there competing for the Beta Factory Race Team. This was the first race Devlin rode the 350 RR Race Edition in competition. Switching to the 4-stroke for this event seemed to pay off quite nicely as Thorn was quick through the trees and came away from the weekend with a 5th overall in the NE Pro 1 class.
Results
Thorn Devlin – 5th – NE Pro 1
Thorn Devlin
350 RR Factory
“Rattlesnake National Enduro was one for the books. With just a few short days on the 350, we went into the race with an open mind and a positive outlook. The amount of progress and momentum made was a dream day for the entire team. We fell 4 seconds short of a test win and saw some solid times throughout the day. The team was on point all day, keeping me focused and competitive. A day full of positives all the way around.”
MXGP Round 5
Loket, Czech Republic
The fifth round of the MXGP was in Loket, Czech Republic. This historic circuit is primarily hard-packed terrain with deep ruts making for a very technical and challenging track for the riders to negotiate.
In qualifying, Jeremy Van Horebeek managed to find a good setup on the difficult track of Loket, getting the 14th time. Jimmy Clochet didn’t have the best qualifying taking the 30th spot.
In race 1 Jeremy was in 11th position after a good start. He was able to improve on that throughout the race to finish in 7th place despite of breaking some spokes of the rear wheel due to a contact. Clochet, struggling on the Czech track, could do no better than 27th position.
In the second round, Jeremy showed once again his skill and speed. At the start, Van Horebeek got off the line great and was again in the eleventh position by the end of the first lap. Jeremy had great race pace and was able to move up a couple of spots to ninth position overall. Clochet improved his performance with the 24th position.
With the great results at Loket, Jeremy Van Horebeek moves to 8th overall in the MXGP standings.
Jeremy Van Horebeek
450 RX
“P7 and P9 for P8 overall here in Lokey! Its the best weekend so far with the Beta bike and I’m really proud of what we are doing! We learn every time we go out on track and we are on a good direction with a lot of racing left. I’m so thankful for all the hard work Beta has put’s into this and thankful to have a great team like SDM Corse that has really hard-working people. They make it look easy but a lot of hard work is put into this project! We keep building step by step and are enjoying it every single day! See you guys in Lommel”
Jimmy Clochet
450 RX
“We finished in P25 / P24 here in Loket. There is still a lot of work for us and we’ll continue to put that work in. Looking to improve in Lommel next weekend.”
NATC Western Youth Nationals
We had two junior members of our Trials team compete over the weekend at the Western Youth Nationals in Colorado. The competition was over three days. They had to navigate silty sand, small shale, and moon rocks. Mika and Sherman rode quite well, each putting their Beta Evo 125 bikes on top of the podium in their respective class.
Results
Mika Lonsdale
1st Place Overall – A-0 Line
Sherman Smith III
1st Place Overall – B-1 Line
Mika Lonsdale
EVO Factory 125
“Thank you for the opportunity to ride in the Western Youth Nationals in Colorado and to represent Beta USA this weekend. I was able to win the overall (A-0 line), with 3 wins in 3 days! My bike ran awesome, and my dad said that a few people commented on how well it ran. I was a little nervous going in because I’ve never ridden in the West, but it was awesome. Day 2 had a 0 line shootout, where we rode 4 sections twice after everyone else was finished so that they could watch. It was pretty awesome having everyone around cheering, even when it started raining like crazy. I’m excited to get the win.”
Sherman Smith III
Evo 125
“I had a great time at the Western Youth Nationals in Colorado. Round one on Friday went really well as we rode on “moon rocks,” which had tons of traction, allowing me to ride right up the bigger obstacles. Thanks to the smooth power of my Beta Evo 125, I was given enough traction to have a 1 point day, and take the win! Saturday’s competition had difficult turns in silty sand, with small shale. I took few enough points to take the win. I believe Sunday’s final day of competition was my favorite! It proved to be the hardest, but I enjoyed the challenge. The trial was a mix of obstacles and sand. Having never ridden out west like this before, I was very happy to win the B-1 line of the Western Youth Nationals.”
