Rattlesnake National Enduro & NATC Western Youth Nationals Results

MXGP Round 5

Loket, Czech Republic

The fifth round of the MXGP was in Loket, Czech Republic. This historic circuit is primarily hard-packed terrain with deep ruts making for a very technical and challenging track for the riders to negotiate.

In qualifying, Jeremy Van Horebeek managed to find a good setup on the difficult track of Loket, getting the 14th time. Jimmy Clochet didn’t have the best qualifying taking the 30th spot.

In race 1 Jeremy was in 11th position after a good start. He was able to improve on that throughout the race to finish in 7th place despite of breaking some spokes of the rear wheel due to a contact. Clochet, struggling on the Czech track, could do no better than 27th position.

In the second round, Jeremy showed once again his skill and speed. At the start, Van Horebeek got off the line great and was again in the eleventh position by the end of the first lap. Jeremy had great race pace and was able to move up a couple of spots to ninth position overall. Clochet improved his performance with the 24th position.

With the great results at Loket, Jeremy Van Horebeek moves to 8th overall in the MXGP standings.