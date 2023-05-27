Help us continue celebrating our 100th year anniversary of BMW Motorrad at the BMW Motorcycle Owners of America 50th National Rally – June 8-10 in Doswell, Virginia. If you’re joining us, be sure to stop by our demo truck to ride new models from our 2023 line-up, including the R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental. Don’t forget to add this event to your calendar! Check out registration information and more details below.

BMW MOA 50TH ANNIVERSARY RALLY

BMW MOTORRAD DEMO TOUR

8 – Jun 10, 2023

Meadow Event Park 13191 Dawn Blvd, Doswell, VA, United States

Demo the full line of new BMW 2023 models at the BMW MOA 50th National Rally

As we continue our year-long celebration of 100 Years of BMW Motorrad, we are excited to be a part of the BMW Motorcycle Owners of America 50th National Rally. And we can’t wait to get together and celebrate with BMW riders and their bikes.

Stop by the BMW Motorrad Demo truck at the BMW MOA 50th National Rally to ride new models from our 2023 line-up, including the R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental.

Please note event will follow Federal, State, Local and BMW COVID precautions and procedures to deliver a safe and comfortable experience.

PRE-REGISTER FOR A DEMO RIDE

If you would like to ride:

You’ll need a valid motorcycle license – No permits

Apparel minimum requirements: DOT approved helmet, eye protection, long sleeve shirt, long pants, closed-toe over-heel shoes

Rider and Passenger minimum age is 18

If you’ve consumed alcohol today, please visit us another day

Please arrive 10 minutes early, ready to ride

You must be present for roll call and the rider’s meeting

Get ready to ride with BMW Motorrad!

Want to get one step closer to riding the BMW Motorcycle of your dreams at BMW Motorrad Demos at MOA Rally 2023? Preregister now so that when you arrive, all that’s left is selecting a time to ride one of our available bikes! Just fill out the form now and check in with a member of our demo team when you arrive. They’ll walk you through the final steps, ensure you have a valid motorcycle endorsement and proper riding gear, and be able to answer any questions about finding the right bike for you.

Demo rides are first-come, first-served and can only be booked the day of the ride, so we recommend you come early for the best chance to ride the bike you’ve got your eye on. Bike selection and availability during the event is subject to change and is not guaranteed.

EVENT: BMW Motorrad Demos at MOA Rally 2023

DATE: June 08 – 10, 2023

LOCATION: MOA Rally

ADDRESS: 13191 Dawn Blvd, Doswell, VA 23047