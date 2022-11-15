Rewarding every racer who competed in European Junior e-Motocross Series

EUROPEAN JUNIOR E-MOTOCROSS SERIES RIDERS TAKE TO THE TRACK WITH TONY CAIROLI

Rewarding every young racer who competed in four or more rounds of the European Junior e-Motocross Series, Track Days with Tony Cairoli was an exclusive end of season event offering unlimited track time and tuition from the nine-time FIM Motocross World Champion. Held at the Ottobiano motocross circuit in northern Italy, the weekend was a truly unique opportunity for all in attendance.

Attracting almost 20 riders from across Europe, the event had a real international flavour. With glorious autumnal weather and a sandy racetrack prepared to perfection, it was a special weekend for the excited youngsters who all enjoyed riding with motocross legend Tony Cairoli around an FIM Motocross World Championship standard circuit.

With Tony watching every rider from trackside, he was able to provide them all with personalised feedback on their riding technique and advice on how to hone their skills. Everyone in attendance benefitted massively from exclusive guidance from the newly appointed Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager. The weekend concluded with dinner and one last chance for riders to take advantage of their time with Tony to ask any remaining questions before enjoying a final photo opportunity with the MXGP icon.

Heading into its third season, the European Junior e-Motocross Series returns for 2023 with registrations opening soon. Parents and guardians of interested riders are encouraged to stay tuned to the official series website for updates on the upcoming season and to secure their rider a place on the start line for 2023.

Tony Cairoli: “It was a real privilege to welcome so many kids from European Junior e-Motocross Series to come and ride with me in Ottobiano, and celebrate their participation in the series. It’s an exciting series and I feel that the experience that the young riders have during each racing weekend, which happens alongside MXGP, will only help them develop as racers and help to prepare them for the future. The series is growing every year so I’m excited to see it return for 2023. There was nothing like this when I was a kid so it’s great to bring kids into the paddock so they can see what it’s like and get used to how big everything is with the trucks, the tracks, and the whole infrastructure at a GP. We were blessed with amazing weather in Ottobiano for the whole weekend and everyone had a great time. I was really proud to be a part of it and it was a nice way to end the season for all the kids who attended.”