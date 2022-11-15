Final round of Havasu 2022 National Grand Prix Championship

Sitting third headed into the final round of the 2022 National Grand Prix Championship, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Austin Walton made moves to secure second-place in the championship standings following a hard-fought second-place finish in Havasu, Arizona.

Settling into third early on, Walton chased down the front-runners ahead of him on a fast-paced course. Nearing the halfway mark, he was able to get around the second-place rider and within another lap, he was in the lead. He ran out front aboard his FX 450 for several laps before slipping back into second for the remainder of the one-hour and 35 minute race. Landing on the podium five times this season, Walton was able to wrap up the year at second-place overall in the championship.