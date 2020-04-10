Royal Enfield Motorcycles Extends New Model Warranty for its Customers

In line with the national lockdown, our dealerships have remained closed and our Roadside Assistance and Doorstep Services have also been impacted. Some of you may have missed your periodic free services or warranty extensions during this period. We would like to assure you the validity of free services due and warranties expiring between March 22, 2020 – April 14, 2020 have been extended by 2 months*.

As you keep yourself and everyone safe by staying home, follow these tips to keep your motorcycle in perfect condition to ride out, once the lockdown is over.

1. Park your motorcycle on center stand, on a hard surface. Ensure both wheels are moving freely. If required, use wooden blocks.

2. Since the motorcycle may be parked in one place for more than one week, move the motorcycle to and fro for 2-5 meters, gently applying front and rear brakes.

3. Park in a closed parking space or use a bike cover.

4. Run the motorcycle in idling condition for 5-10 minutes, as frequently and as is safely possible, to keep the battery charged.

5. Do not twist the accelerator, it may lead to discoloration of the exhaust.

6. Parked for over a week? Disconnect the battery cable from the negative port to avoid battery discharge.

7. Activate all cables like clutch, accelerator and brake cables, once a week, to avoid rusting and settlement.

8. Apply Chain Cleaner and Lube to prevent rusting.

9. Clean your motorcycle with water and wipe down with a dry cloth, periodically.

For any additional information, please contact us on 18002100007 or write to us at support

Stay home. Stay safe!