Scott Redding and Chaz Davies to complete Sunday’s historic 1-2 WorldSBK Racing

Following the amazing weekend in Jerez, the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team is ready for the challenge in Portugal.

Just three days after the extraordinary results achieved at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto with two wins (Race-1 and Race-2) by Scott Redding, and Chaz Davies to complete Sunday’s historic one-two, the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team is already working in Portugal to prepare for the third round of the 2020 WorldSBK season which will take place at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimao this weekend.

Scott Redding arrives in Portugal as leader of the Superbike World Championship standings with 98 points, 24 ahead of Rea (Kawasaki). Chaz Davies is in fifth position (57 points) 9 points behind Razgatlioglu (Yamaha).



Scott Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #45)

“Portimao is an almost new circuit for me. I only raced here once in my career, then I came back for the tests in January. I must admit, though, I had good feelings. It is a track that I really like, that I find fun and the feeling in the tests was positive. We’ve come from an exciting and satisfying weekend and I can’t wait to get on my Ducati Panigale V4 R on Friday morning”.



Chaz Davies (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #7)

“I hope I can confirm the positive trend we had in Jerez de la Frontera. Last year we achieved a good result on this track as I finished second in Race-1. I think we have improved a lot compared to that race and I am sure we have all the credentials to do well. The weather conditions will be different here. We are ready and determined to face this weekend”.



Marco Zambenedetti (Ducati Corse Superbike Technical Coordinator)

“It’s a track with a very particular layout, with many ups and downs and for this reason, it will be important to interpret it well. One critical point is the presence of several bumps, while I think a strong point for us could be the exit from the last corner where we can exploit not only the engine but above all the aerodynamics, an aspect where Ducati has always been at the forefront even in bikes derived from production model”.