Cash for Carbon $1500 Program Plus $4,000 Tax Credit on New Vehicles Announced

You have the chance of a lifetime to switch to electric on an all-new 2020 SR/F or SR/S, but this won’t last long! Zero Motorcycles will put another $1,500 of trade-in value on your gas-powered motorcycle towards the purchase of a new model. Contact your local Zero Motorcycles dealer for details.

Adding this to the current North America Federal Tax Credit you have the potential of saving nearly $4,000 on a new SR/F or SR/S. There has never been a better time to convert to Electric.

TRADE-IN ANY GAS MOTORCYCLE FOR A $1,500 INSTANT TRADE-IN CREDIT FOR ANY NEW ZERO SR/S OR SR/F IN ADDITION TO THE TRADE VALUE ALLOWED BY YOUR AUTHORIZED ZERO MOTORCYCLES DEALER.

It might seem trivial but with everything going on in the world, as riders, we understand the need to get out on the open road, clear your head, and find some perspective. Because we could all use a little bit more joy in our lives, for those who ride, throwing a leg over a bike is the best way to find joy and exhilaration, and to reclaim the sense of peace that’s gone missing from our daily lives.

For the last 13+ years Zero has been working to perfect the motorcycle riding experience, and every moment on a Zero is a moment that you are sure to remember. To truly understand it you really have to try it. And we’re so sure you’ll love it that we’ll provide a trade-in credit of an additional $1,500 on any gas bike you bring in.

Adding this to the current North America Federal Tax Credit you have the potential of saving nearly $4,000 on a new SR/F or SR/S. There has never been a better time to convert to Electric. Contact your local Zero Motorcycles Dealer for complete details.