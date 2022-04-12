Season-opener in the FIM EWC 24h Le Mans

Le Mans. The FIM Endurance World Championship kicks off the 2022 season with a classic over the Easter weekend, the 24 Hours of Le Mans (FRA) on 16th/17th April. For the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team and team manager Werner Daemen (BEL), this is the third season in the FIM EWC. The team, which finished second overall last year, is well prepared heading to the season-opener on the banks of the Sarthe.

The winter tests with the #37 BMW M 1000 RR were successful. The four riders – Ilya Mikhalchik (UKR), Markus Reiterberger (GER), Jérémy Guarnoni (FRA) and Kenny Foray (FRA) – were able to evaluate and confirm multiple modifications to the bike. They include updates to the engine, electronics, cooling, brakes and suspension. The final winter test took place at Le Mans at the end of March, and served as a dress rehearsal for the season-opener at the same venue.

The starting positions for the race will be determined in a two-part qualifying on Thursday afternoon and Friday morning. The 45th staging of the 24 Hours of Le Mans will start at 15:00 CEST. The factory team, the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team, will be joined on the grid by three private teams: Team LRP Poland, Tecmas Mersen GMC, and Seigneur Motorsport Team Mont-Blanc.

Quotes ahead of the 24h Le Mans.

Marc Bongers, BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director: “The action is coming thick and fast for us at the moment. Just one week after the opening round of the FIM Superbike World Championship at Aragón, we now kick off the 2022 endurance season with the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team. The 24 Hours of Le Mans is a real classic, and we go into the race with plenty of confidence. After the successful end to the 2021 season, we spent the winter working intensively to make our BMW M 1000 RR for the FIM EWC even better. The tests confirmed that we are well prepared. The team and riders know the challenges posed by the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and are ready for them. The goal is to lay the foundation for a successful 2022 FIM EWC season with a top result at the season-opener.”

Werner Daemen, Team Manager BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team: “I think that we are very well prepared. We have worked together with BMW over the entire winter to give the riders the best bike. In general, I am very positive. The riders are perfect; the crew is strong. Let’s hope we also have some luck. Our aim is a very good result in the race.”

Markus Reiterberger: “Given the positive tests and winter preparations, I am very optimistic about the 24 Hours of Le Mans. It will be a tough, long and tiring race, but we are perfectly prepared. The bike is better than ever. The final sessions before the race are just about fine-tuning the rideability for us riders. Our clear goal is to challenge for victory. We are ready for any conditions and will give it everything we have.”

Ilya Mikhalchik: “First of all, it will be great that the spectators will be back at Le Mans; it will be a fantastic atmosphere there. That gives you an extra boost, especially during the cold night stints. We will start the weekend by working on a good setting for the race, show our speed during practice and qualifying, and then prepare ourselves for the very long race. We are highly motivated and want to start the season on a high.”

Jérémy Guarnoni: “I think we all expect to win Le Mans. We have a good package with the bike, the riders and the team. I think we are among the favourites as the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team won the last race at Most and they have been on the podium at Le Mans but a 24-hour race is really long and you never know what can happen. If we riders don’t make mistakes, the bike is good and strong, and we can finish the race, I think we have a big chance to win.”

Kenny Foray: “I am really happy to be at Le Mans and it will be the first Le Mans race for three years with spectators, so I think everybody is very excited about that. It is a really important race for everybody, and I hope that the team can get a very strong result there.”