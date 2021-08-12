Spaniard to ride in place of Yamaha MotoAmerica Racer

Elias to Fill in for Herrin at PIRC

Toni Elias will join Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing’s Jake Gagne this weekend for Round 7 of the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship at the Pittsburgh International Race Complex (PIRC). The Spaniard will be riding in place of Josh Herrin, who is focusing on returning to full fitness after testing positive. In addition to his 2010 Moto2 and 2017 MotoAmerica Superbike titles, Elias has enjoyed several wins in the U.S. Championship.

Richard Stanboli

Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing Team Manager

“We are very excited to have Toni fill in for Josh, who is still feeling the effects o and won’t be able to race at PIRC. He is a Moto2 and MotoAmerica Superbike Champion and a MotoGP race winner as well. It will be very interesting to have a rider of his caliber ride our superbike and comment on its performance. We’re looking forward to having him join the team for the weekend.”

Toni Elias

Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing

“I have to say a big thank you to Yamaha and Richard for the opportunity to ride Josh Herrin’s bike this weekend. I’m excited to work with Richard and the team and ride this R1 that he’s built. I grew up racing Yamahas, so it will be like coming home. I will try to have fun and will work hard to get a good result.”

