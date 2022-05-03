Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto for day of MotoGP post-race collective testing

After having wrapped up the Spanish GP with a fantastic win by Francesco Bagnaia and the fifth place of Jack Miller, the Ducati Lenovo Team returned to action today at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto for a day of post-race collective testing.



Both Jack Miller and Pecco Bagnaia took to the track at around 11am this morning, taking full advantage of the favourable conditions despite partly cloudy skies and lower temperatures compared to yesterday’s race. Of the two riders, only Miller continued in the afternoon covering a total of 53 laps and ending the day in fourth position (1:37.456). Yesterday’s race winner Bagnaia completed 24 laps before the lunch break to complete his test programme beforehand and finished the day in twelfth position with a personal best of 1:37.807.



Jack Miller (#43, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 1:37.456 (4°- 53 laps)

“I’m happy with the work we’ve done today. We didn’t have a lot of new items to test, but having a full day of free practice was still useful to be able to do some testing that we don’t have enough time to do on a race weekend. We basically tried different configurations of the bike, testing different geometries, and we’re pretty happy with the results. With the lower temperatures and wind today, the track was slower than yesterday, but we still managed to get a good pace and a good feeling with the bike.”



Francesco Bagnaia (#63, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 1:37.807 (12°- 24 laps)

“Today our work programme was fortunately not intense and I only had to try one different setup. In addition, without painkillers, my shoulder was a little more uncomfortable when I was riding and we preferred not to put too much stress on it after the intense weekend we just had. Anyway, we are satisfied and now we will take a few days to relax before the next round at Le Mans”.



The Ducati Lenovo Team will return to the track for the seventh round of the 2022 MotoGP season, at the historic Circuit Bugatti in Le Mans, from 13th-15th May for the French GP