Ducati’s Dynamic Duo Ready to Tackle MotoAmerica Pittsburgh International Race Complex

Sunnyvale, Calif., August 11, 2021 – MotoAmerica 2021 resumes this weekend as America’s finest Superbike stars head to the lush surrounds of the Pittsburgh International Race Complex.



One of the most popular rounds of the season, Pitt Race, as it’s affectionately known, will be something of a homecoming for Loris Baz and the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati New York team, as their base is located 400 miles east of the Pittsburgh venue in New York City.



This weekend presents one of the best opportunities yet for Baz to capture his first MotoAmerica win, after testing at the venue earlier this year on a Ducati Panigale V4 S. Should Baz take the spoils, he will also add France to the list of AMA Superbike/MotoAmerica race winning countries alongside Australia, Italy, England, and Canada.



Pitt Race will also see Kyle Wyman back in the saddle of the Panera Bread Ducati Panigale V4 R. The Arizona resident aborted his comeback ride on Friday at Brainerd citing excessive pain and strength issues on his still healing broken left elbow, but a couple of weeks recouperation have been kind to him and Wyman’s ready to go at a track he knows well, having also tested at the venue two months ago.



Loris Baz (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati New York – Ducati #76)

“It’s good to ride a nice track like Pittsburgh,” Baz said. “I really enjoyed the pace when I rode a track day on the Ducati Panigale V4 S. Like every round, we’ll be trying our best to ride well and find a good setting early on in the weekend with the Panigale. We were a bit unlucky at the last round at Brainerd, but I think the Pittsburgh track is more suited to our bike than Brainerd. It’s not as bumpy, and it’s a bit like a home race for the team. We just have to watch what the weather does and try to adapt the bike to suit the conditions, but I’m really looking forward to riding such a nice track.”



Kyle Wyman (Panera Bread Ducati – Ducati #33)

“Feeling pretty good for this weekend,” Wyman said. “The elbow is coming along well. There hasn’t been a whole lot of time since Brainerd but I feel I’m in a lot better position than I was a couple of weeks ago. I’m really looking forward to Pittsburgh because this is the only track we’ve tested at this year, so we have some good data and feedback from our two days here back in May. I’m just hoping my body can withstand the number of laps I need to do. The weather looks a little dodgy so we’ll see if we get a bit of rain in the first half of the weekend, but I’m really looking forward to getting back on my bike and getting back into the rhythm.”