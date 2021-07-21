Spanish YXZ1000R Cup SuperFinale Wildcard Place on Offer

The Yamaha YXZ1000R runners are in action this weekend for the Baja Espagne Aragón, with eight teams from the Spanish YXZ1000R Cup, as well as two or more additional entries from outside of Spain, gearing up to battle it out for another wildcard spot at the 2021 YXZ1000R European Cup SuperFinale in Portalegre, Portugal. Based in Teruel in Spain, the Baja Aragón is expected to run under scorching conditions, and combined with the tricky rocky and dusty terrain around the Monegros Desert, the two-day event is expected to throw various challenges for the YXZ1000R racers and their side-by-side vehicles. It will be the second opportunity for the YXZ1000R Cup racers to earn their place in this year’s SuperFinale, following the Andalucía Rally in which Guy Housset supported YXZ1000R driver Ghislain De Mévius and co-driver Johan Jalet won to guarantee their participation back in May. The eight Spanish YXZ1000R Cup entries will contest the SSV Open class, while Italian star Amerigo Ventura will take part in the FIA T4 category counting for the FIA World Cup and Autoterreno Sport team will run a YXZ1000R in the T3.1 Light Prototypes class, although all YXZ1000R competitors will be eligible to fight for the wildcard entry. Following a shakedown on Thursday 22nd July, the teams will begin their 500 km journey through the desert on Friday 23rd July, with the Baja Aragón starting and ending just outside of Teruel. Camelia Liparoti YXZ1000R European Cup Co-ordinator “The Baja Aragón provides another excellent opportunity for our YXZ1000R Cup racers to be a part of this year’s SuperFinale. The YXZ1000R is the most popular choice for racers taking part in the SSV class and we expect to see a good fight for that top spot. It’s also great to see entries from outside of Spain join the Spanish Cup regulars this weekend, we hope they really enjoy the challenge of this event. The best of luck to all of those involved and we hope everyone has a safe and exciting Baja.” Pol Torrents Spanish YXZ1000R Cup Co-ordinator “We are excited to enjoy the Baja Aragón again since the last edition was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Baja Aragón is the second event of the season for us and the greatest race we have in our country. We are glad to have eight teams participate this year in the Spanish Yamaha YXZ1000R Cup which is in its fifth edition since we started in 2017. The YXZ Cup helps us to position the Yamaha on the market as well as make the YXZ1000R an absolute benchmark inside the Side-by-Side category in Spain. In addition, thanks to Yamaha Motor Europe, in this race we will be able to offer a wildcard for the European SuperFinale to the best classified Yamaha YXZ1000R this weekend so it’s going to be very exciting. I wish all the teams the best of luck.”