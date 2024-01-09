Starting week two of 2024 Africa Eco Race in best way possible

Pol Tarrés Kicks Off Week Two at Africa Eco Race with Stage Six Win

Starting week two of the 2024 Africa Eco Race in the best way possible, Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team’s Pol Tarrés broke through to secure a maiden rally stage victory on day six. Managing the timed special from the front, Pol delivered a mistake-free ride to return to second in the standings and reel in the provisional leader in the process. Alessandro Botturi also impressed, placing third on the stage with the two-time event winner now lying third overall and just three minutes from the top of the overall timesheets.

After completing a long liaison on road, the Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team riders entered a relatively short 205km timed special, eager to maintain their impressive form. The flat, sandy terrain found on stage six, together with its relatively short distance, required Tarrés and Botturi to ride with accurate navigation in order to secure a strong result. And by finishing first and third respectively, the talented duo clearly carried their momentum from week one into week two at the AER.

Heading into stage six, Pol Tarrés had claimed the second-fastest time on four consecutive stages to deliver a super consistent start to the 2024 AER. But that changed on stage six as the Andorran kicked off week two with a perfect ride, taking a hard-fought victory that reduced his gap to the provisional leader to just over two minutes.

With times tight at the top on stage six, Alessandro Botturi also maintained his consistency to post the third-fastest time. Although slightly frustrated to lose a little time on the leader, Botturi remains in contention for overall victory by lying exactly three minutes behind the provisional pacesetter, Jacopo Cerutti, in first.

Stage seven is up next. The looping, 453km timed special takes place primarily on sand with a series of rolling sand dunes halfway through set to test the riding skills and patience of all competitors.

Special Stage 6 Results

Overall Provisional Classification

Pol Tarrés – P1 (1h51m53s)

Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team

“I’m proud of winning the stage today and it’s my first win in the desert so it’s very special. I feel like I rode very well and I’m really happy for the team as well. I closed the gap to the leader today so, overall, it’s been a great day. I felt great on my bike and could push on throughout the whole stage so we’re in a really good place right now. I’ll do my best again on stage seven, keep calm, and continue to push.”

Alessandro Botturi – P3 (1h53m35s)

Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team

“A good day again. Me and Pol were together a lot and we tried to push through the whole stage. From 70 kilometres in we attacked until the finish. But at the end I was not so lucky because the other riders followed our lines and my gap to Jacapo Cerutti is now a little bigger. But still, we have five more important days in front of us. Let’s go!”

Marc Bourgeois

Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team – Team Manager

“I’m really pleased for Pol as he took his first stage win, especially because he opened a lot of today’s stage as well. The rest day yesterday was good. It allowed the whole team to relax a little but also refocus on week two. The landscape here in Mauritania is different to Morocco so this brings a new challenge, however the riders adapted quickly. There are five stages to go and the race begins now. It’s important for the riders to continue riding like they have and then we will be in the fight at the finish.”