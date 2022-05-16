Stifling heat and a brutal surface marked MXGP Sardinia

2022 MXGP neared the halfway stage with the Grand Prix of Sardegna in the deep sand of Riola Sardo. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle guided his works KTM 250 SX-F to 1st position overall in MX2 during a hot and demanding round eight of the season.

Podium trophy #6 in a row for Vialle in 2022 with fourth MX2 victory of the campaign

Vialle takes total podium appearance haul to seven from eight events

Vialle now has six moto wins this term

6 points divide Vialle from the MX2 red plate, KTM are 2nd in the Constructors standings

MXGP remained in Italian territory but sailed across to the island of Sardinia and the technically challenging sand of Riola Sardo for the second year in a row. Tom Vialle stared at a 6-point gap to principal rival Jago Geerts and was hopeful of more premium results before MXGP then travels to Madrid, Spain later this month.

Stifling heat and a brutal surface marked the motos. Vialle started from the 5th slot in the gate and tracked Geerts in the first moto. He matched the Belgian’s pace but an error on the last lap allowed his rival to escape to the finish. Vialle was half a wheel away from the holeshot in the second moto but took the lead rightaway and then kept the advantage all the way to the flag. The Frenchman’s performance was first-class: he had to resist pressure from Geerts for the entire 30 minutes and 2 laps duration and could barely afford a mistake.

DIGA Procross KTM counted on Liam Everts to take 9th overall in MX2. The rookie Belgian clocked his first moto top five finish the previous weekend in Italy and rode to a 10-8 scorecard in Sardinia.

Vialle still sits 2nd in the world championship standings after he tied on points with Geerts (but earned victory thanks to his superior classification in the second moto). The difference remains at 6.

MXGP now looks ahead to the Grand Prix of Spain on May 28-29. The fixture will take place at Intu Xanadu – Arroyomolinos near Madrid for the third year in succession.

Tom Vialle, 2nd and 1st for 1st overall in MX2: “It’s nice to win again. I’m so happy because it was so tough today. We had great pace and in this sand it was not so easy. I was battling all day with Jago and he was really pushing in the second moto but I could control the race. It was a great victory.”

Results MX2 Sardinia 2022

1. Tom Vialle (FRA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 2-1

2. Jago Geerts (BEL), Yamaha 1-2

3. Thibault Benistant (FRA), Yamaha 3-3

4. Kevin Horgmo (NOR), Kawasaki, 5-4

5. Andrea Adamo (ITA), GASGAS, 7-6

Standings MX2 2022 after 8 of 20 rounds

1. Jago Geerts, 338points

2. Tom Vialle, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 332

3. Simon Laengenfelder, 245

4. Mikkel Haarup, 239

5. Kevin Horgmo, 233