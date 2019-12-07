HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES LAUNCH THE 2020 FC450 ROCKSTAR EDITION

Husqvarna Motorcycles are proud to unveil the MY20 FC 450 ROCKSTAR EDITION – the latest version of the competition focused machine that features numerous key upgrades over the standard FC 450.

Forming the basis of the motorcycles used by Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s AMA Supercross stars Jason Anderson, Zach Osborne and Dean Wilson, the FC 450 ROCKSTAR EDITION continues to set the benchmark for handling and class-leading SOHC 450 cc performance. Delivering outstanding peak power and weighing just 27.3 kg the motor ensures the highest levels of quality and reliability. For 2020 Husqvarna Motorcycles have further improved this exciting model, focusing on optimising suspension performance with updated WP XACT 48 mm front forks.

Enjoying championship winning DNA, this third edition of the FC 450 ROCKSTAR EDITION celebrates the highly successful partnership between Husqvarna Motorcycles and Rockstar Energy Drink. Offering race-winning performance and aesthetics straight from the showroom, extensive testing and feedback from Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team riders has ensured further improvements to power, manoeuvrability and durability.

FC 450 ROCKSTAR EDITION – HIGHLIGHTS

=>Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing graphics

=>Compact SOHC engine providing class-leading performance

=>Hydro-formed chromium molybdenum frame with premium black powder coating

=>CNC-machined triple clamps with adjustable offset [20 – 22 mm]

=>Composite carbon fibre 2-piece subframe design

=>Carbon fibre reinforced engine protector

=>Updated WP XACT 48 mm front forks

=>Mechanical holeshot device as standard

=>High-quality Magura hydraulic clutch system

=>FMF Racing Factory 4.1 silencer

=>Softer, grey ODI grips

=>High grip seat cover

=>Rekluse factory racing clutch cover

=>High-quality ProTaper handlebars and bar pad

=>Factory wheel set with D.I.D DirtStar rims and blue anodised CNC machined hubs

=>Multifunctional map switch, which also activates launch and traction control

=>Electric starter powered by a lightweight Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery

=>Advanced bodywork with specifically-tailored ergonomics

Accompanying the launch of the new FC 450 ROCKSTAR EDITION, Husqvarna Motorcycles are proud to present the ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING CASUAL CLOTHING COLLECTION, featuring a dedicated selection of factory look replica team wear. Additionally, the brand offers a line-up of ACCESSORIES that allow riders to customise, protect and further improve the performance of their machines.

The new Husqvarna FC 450 ROCKSTAR EDITION will be available at all authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles Dealers worldwide from January 2020. For all details on pricing and availability, please refer to your national Husqvarna Motorcycles Subsidiary or Importer.

HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES UNVEILS THE 2020 FC 450 ROCKSTAR EDITION

BUILT TO PERFORM AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL, THE LATEST MACHINE ENSURES CLASS-LEADING PERFORMANCE AND A TRUE FACTORY LOOK