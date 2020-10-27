Three races and three podiums for Ducati at 2020 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship Laguna Seca

Sunnyvale, Calif., October 26, 2020 – The final round of the 2020 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship was a great one for Ducati duo Lorenzo Zanetti and Kyle Wyman, with Zanetti ending the year’s campaign with three podiums from three starts in California.



Zanetti, on his first visit to Laguna Seca, ended up bagging 3-2-3 results, consistently challenging Toni Elias, Bobby Fong, and Jake Gagne in an exceptional showing for the Ducati Panigale V4 R SBK.



Kyle Wyman also showed his mettle as he battled through for 5-7-7 results at Laguna Seca. The Arizona resident endured a crash on Sunday morning but battled through to a duo of top 10 results to close out the season in seventh place overall.



2020 MotoAmerica Superbike Standing – Top 5

P1 – Cameron Beaubier (Yamaha) 436

P2 – Jake Gagne (Yamaha) 301

P3 – Bobby Fong (Suzuki) 253

P4 – Toni Elias (Suzuki) 222

P5 – Mathew Scholtz (Yamaha) 221

P7 – Kyle Wyman (Ducati) 174

P9 – Lorenzo Zanetti (Ducati) 118



Lorenzo Zanetti (Celtic HSBK Racing – Ducati #87)

“In the end, it’s been amazing,” Zanetti said. “Three races, three podiums. If we think back to two months ago, the project has come a long way. I believe we had a good package from the first round at The Ridge but we needed to work within the team to make sure we’re in the position to win.



“Since then, we worked in a great way, we got the budget, and then it was time to race, even with the pressure. We got the win at Indy, but Laguna Seca is a very different circuit.

We had great pace at this circuit. We improved the pace all through the weekend, and I am very happy to get these three podiums.



“I really hope to come back here next year. If you see in the last two races, I am close to Cameron Beaubier, I can battle. I need to learn and understand the other tracks, but, I know my potential.”



Kyle Wyman (#33 Ducati Richmond/KWR Ducati Team)

“The first thing this morning, it was misty, and I threw the bike down the road,” Wyman said of his warm-up crash. “We had an hour and a half until race two, and the boys had to scramble to get the bike ready.



“It was a half-dry, half-wet race, and everyone was on slicks. I got off to a pretty slow start, just trying to make sure I didn’t toss the thing again. We were pretty far back, about twelfth or so, but I battled back and got seventh, which was a pretty good result considering how the morning started.



“We got seventh again in race three as well. We got up to sixth, but I just didn’t have the pace needed. Overall, the race time was about two seconds quicker than Saturday. That was a little frustrating because it meant we were a little stuck on our Friday pace. All in all, we got three-point scoring finishes, so that’s positive for us heading into the off-season.”