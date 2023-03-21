With the season starting in Poland back in December of 2022, Billy got his title defence off to the perfect start by going fastest in the intense SuperPole qualifier, before taking all three race wins and opening up an early advantage over his rivals.

That clean-sweep performance of pole position and three race wins was repeated in Hungary at round three, Israel for round four, and at the very final round in Poland, where he clinched the title with two races to spare. In fact, if it wasn’t for an incident-packed second race in Germany at round two, Billy would have undoubtedly won them all.

Despite his domination throughout the season, Bolt was never one to rest on his laurels, giving 100 percent at every round and constantly striving to further improve his pace and performance.

Billy Bolt: “It’s amazing to win just one world championship, so to have taken three SuperEnduro titles in a row now feels incredible. The dream continues! I wanted to get the job done in the first race at the final in Poland, so I could go on and enjoy the other two races, which I managed to do. Husqvarna Motorcycles are celebrating their 120th anniversary this year, so to be a part of that history is definitely something special.”