You’ve heard of luxury car brands like Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar, Porsche, Cadillac… But what’s the equivalent in the motorcycle world? One is Aprilia. Premium features and finishes, greater comfort, style, and performance. This week Total Motorcycle highlights our 2023 Aprilia: Rare Affordable Performance & Luxury with our 2023 Aprilia Motorcycle Model Guide.

Prestige isn’t cheap. Performance isn’t cheap. Luxury is surly not cheap. But yet, Aprilia, owned by the Piaggio Group, who also owned Vespa, Moto Guzzi and Piaggio and has Ewan McGregor as a spokesman has cracked the affordability code.

The new top of the line 2023 Aprilia Tuono V4 1100, Tuono V4 Factory 1100, RSV4 1100, RSV4 Factory 1100 models start at $16,199 USD ($19,195 CAD / £14,750 GBP). You get the holy grail of engines, a 1077cc 175hp, V4 with front and rear Brembo brakes, front and rear Sachs suspension plus engine maps, engine brake control, traction control, wheelie control, launch control and cruise control! And that’s the BASE MODEL, you an idea of how good value these are and that’s the TOP end stuff. Plus look at there very favorable exchange rates for those in the UK or Canada. Incredible.

Very, very few others have this winning combination in either the car or motorcycle world. While I own a Moto Guzzi V7 myself for the past 11 years (I have never found another model to replace it from anyone else) I entice you to look into Aprilia today. You won’t find a better value than Aprilia (or the Piaggio Group brands) for what you get… and that’s an unbiased expert option.

Enjoy the discovery and dive deep into it’s affordable richness.

Introducing the new 2023 Aprilia Motorcycle Guide.

New Bike Reviews, Huge Photos, Full Specifications. Get it all at Total Motorcycle with the 2023 Aprilia Motorcycle Guide.

Road Bikes

– 2023 Aprilia Tuono V4 1100

– 2023 Aprilia Tuono V4 Factory 1100

– 2023 Aprilia Tuono 660

– 2023 Aprilia Tuareg 660

– 2023 Aprilia RSV4 1100

– 2023 Aprilia RSV4 Factory 1100

– 2023 Aprilia RSV4 XTrenta – New model

– 2023 Aprilia RS660

– 2023 Aprilia RS660 Extrema – New model

– 2023 Aprilia RS660 Trofeo – New model

Electric

– 2023 Aprilia ELECTRICa – New model

APRILIA REVEALS NEW LIMITED EDITION – RSV4 FACTORY AND TUONO V4 FACTORY

The newest evolutions of the RSV4 Factory and Tuono V4 Factory feature limited edition liveries that accentuate elevated aerodynamics, ergonomics and aesthetics powered by an industry-leading high-performance 65-degree V4 engine

Aprilia USA has revealed new versions of its category leading superbike and hypernaked, the RSV4 Factory and Tuono V4 Factory, celebrated for their famous 65-degree narrow V4 platform derived from championship winning experience in World Superbike, now with a new limited edition colorway for both models.

The new V4 models capitalize on a culmination of studious efforts in applied aerodynamics. Significant time spent in a wind tunnel has led to a shape and aesthetic with an ultra-modern look and extremely low aerodynamic resistance. This careful design presents significant performance benefits at high speeds with increases in airbox pressure and downforce.

Along with the aerodynamics, the new V4 Factory models have entirely new and improved ergonomics to maximize rider comfort. The newly designed fuel tanks and saddle allow a rider to fit perfectly with the fairings while still allowing a comfortable amount of onboard space for a more natural and relaxed riding position.

The revamped 1,099cc V4 engine of the RSV4 Factory is stronger than ever and is the most powerful ever built by Aprilia, with an incredible 217 horsepower, while the more upright Tuono V4 makes an impressive 175 horsepower thanks to its 1,077cc V4.

Both models include the new six-axis Marelli 11MP ECU, full ride-by-wire throttle and refined APRC operating system. Along with the introduction of multi-level engine braking control, both Factory models feature six riding modes, three for the track and three for the road (three of which are customizable modes). These riding modes allow best-fit settings for traction control, wheelie control, engine braking and ABS to be calibrated at the touch of a button. Both the RSV4 Factory and Tuono V4 Factory come fitted with forged aluminum wheel rims, a semi-active Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 suspension system and Brembo Stylema brakes.

The RSV4 and Tuono V4 standout thanks to a triple LED front headlight unit with perimeter DRL lights that showcase the signature Aprilia sportbike look. Also included are Aprilia’s cornering lights, a feature that allows for increased visibility while turning by utilizing supplementary lights to illuminate the inside of a turn.

APRILIA RSV4 FACTORY AND TUONO V4 FACTORY SPEED WHITE

NEW SPECIAL LIMITED EDITION COLOUR SCHEME FOR THE MOST RACING-ORIENTED VERSIONS OF THE MAGNIFICENT V4s FROM NOALE UNVEILED AT THE GP OF THE AMERICAS

DOMINATED BY A WHITE THAT ENHANCES THE DESIGN WITH BUILT-IN WINGLETS, THE SPEED WHITE LIVERY WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM MAY EXCLUSIVELY FOR A LIMITED TIME

The flagship bikes of the Aprilia V4 range, the RSV4 Factory superbike and the Tuono V4 Factory hypernaked, début in the Speed White colour scheme, a new and exclusive colour option that will be available for a limited time only: from May through to the end of 2023.

Dominated by a white that enhances the aerodynamic lines and its design with built-in winglets, the Speed White livery is combined with red wheel rims and adorned with the Aprilia inscription on the side and sport graphics inspired by the Aprilia RS-GP prototype playing a leading role in the 2023 MotoGP World Championship.

It was the Aprilia Racing MotoGP riders themselves, Aleix Espargaró and Maverick Viñales, who unveiled the Speed White colour scheme for the first time to the general public on the weekend of the Grand Prix of the Americas in Texas. This genuinely great racing occasion highlighted the supersport soul of the livery that houses two extraordinary bikes, at the top of the superbike segment in terms of technology, performance, and design.

The Speed White colour scheme joins the other two options for the Aprilia V4 Factory range – Time Attack and Ultra Dark – and will be available from May in Aprilia dealerships for a limited time.

THE PIAGGIO GROUP AT EICMA

THE PIAGGIO GROUP IS A PROTAGONIST AT EICMA AS THE MAJOR REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ITALIAN TWO-WHEELER INDUSTRY

THERE IS NEWS FOR ALL THE BRANDS IN THE GROUP, WHICH COMPRISES THE EXCELLENCE OF ‘MADE IN ITALY’. FOR EACH BRAND A RESPONSE TO MEET THE INCREASINGLY DIVERS AND DEMANDING MOBILITY REQUESTS OF THE PRESENT AND THE FUTURE, THE RESULT OF THE VISION AND GREAT INVESTMENTS IN INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGY THE PIAGGIO GROUP HAS PUT IN PLAY

Milan, 8 November 2023 – The Piaggio Group arrives at EICMA consolidating its position as top European and Italian two-wheeler group. At 30 September 2023, the Group had sold 490,400 vehicles all over the world (including 410,000 two-wheeled vehicles), recording a turnover of €1,626.9 million and net profits of €70.9 million, the highest values ever in the reference period. In the first months of 2023, the Piaggio Group confirmed and consolidated its leadership in Europe in the scooter segment with a share of 23.5% and it further reinforced its position in the North American scooter market, reaching a share of 34.9%.

The scooter sector increased to double digits in global sales, driven particularly by the Vespa brand, which recorded turnover increasing to double digits and the record sales volume for the period, and by the Aprilia brand scooters.

The motorcycle segment was also extremely positive: both Aprilia and Moto Guzzi filed record sales in the first nine months of the year with the highest ever volumes and profits, thanks in part to the significant popularity of the new Aprilia 660 units (RS, Tuono and Tuareg) and the Moto Guzzi V7 and V85 TT.

The iconic Piaggio Group brands accepted the challenge of a changing world, introducing a vast offer of vehicles capable of meeting any mobility needs.

The Piaggio Group introduces a range of new models at EICMA with all its brands:

– Aprilia RS 660 Extrema

– Aprilia ELECTRICa Project

– Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello

– Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber Special Edition

– Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Special Edition

– Piaggio 1 MY23

– Vespa Gts

– Vespa Gtv

– Vespa Primavera Color Vibe

– Vespa 946 10° Anniversario

MAIN PIAGGIO GROUP NEW FEATURES AT EICMA

Aprilia RS 660 Extrema

This is the sportiest and lightest RS 660 in the range. Thanks to its refined and new standard equipment, RS 660 Extrema tips the scale with an amazing kerb weight of 166 kg, raising the bar to new heights in terms of weight to power ratio (which comes in at 100 HP, a record in its class.

The standard equipment includes a new and lighter street-legal exhaust system by SC Project with carbon silencer positioned on the right side (and no longer beneath the engine). Also contributing to the overall reduction in weight are the front mudguard and the new under cover below an engine with a brand new design, both made of high quality carbon.

The sport derivation of RS 660 Extrema is also emphasised by the single-seat tail fairing (the passenger’s seat comes with the bike); In addition to the standard electronics on the RS 660 (which include traction control, cornering ABS, engine brake, engine map, and wheelie control – all adjustable) RS 660 Extrema also has software that allows you to set up quick shift in upside-down configuration. This means that the gearbox can be configured completely autonomously, without replacing any bike component, in street or race version – ideal for track days.

Aprilia ELECTRICa Project

The ELECTRICa project represents Aprilia’s vision of mobility for the youngest riders of the near future. It is a window that opens towards tomorrow, a careful and competent look forward that Aprilia, always on the cutting edge of experimentation, offers the new generations to guarantee them fun in motorbike riding in any environment and without barriers. The ELECTRICa project is a new concept – a lightweight, zero emissions bike with a fun and satisfying ride to provide maximum freedom and riding pleasure even for use in the cities of the future: the fun and freedom of riding will, therefore, not be lacking and they will always be the cardinal principle at the base of all vehicles built by Aprilia, the sport bike factory par excellence. ELECTRICa uses all the know-how made available from the Piaggio Group (that Aprilia is part of), which has been working on electric propulsion since 1975, having introduced a long line of vehicles throughout the times such as the MP3 Hybrid, the first hybrid scooter in the world. The look is unmistakeably Aprilia, especially from the front where a modern interpretation of the triple headlamp cluster typical of all Aprilias stands out to favour stark and clearly sporty lines. Accessibility is guaranteed by the compact dimensions and the low saddle height, but also by the light weight and the presence of both brake controls on the handlebar, a choice that makes the transition from scooters easier.

The electric motor is positioned in the central area and powers a chain final drive. The keyless system, the LCD instrumentation, and phonic wheels in the rims introduce the theme of technology aimed at practicality, as well as active electronic aids for a safe riding experience, an area where Aprilia has been a pioneer and is still at the top among manufacturers on a global level.

Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello

Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello opens an entirely new chapter in Moto Guzzi history; a bike that shuns being catalogued in a specific category, combining agility on curvy routes with the innate travel vocation that every Moto Guzzi has; a door that opens up to the future of the brand thanks to the innovative technical and aerodynamic solutions implemented. V100 Mandello is innovative starting with its design which, as always, begins with the enhancement of its unique and inimitable twin-cylinder. A turning point in the brand’s history, leading to the introduction of extremely significant technological innovations: the very first motorcycle to offer adaptive aerodynamics, and the first Moto Guzzi to be equipped with advanced electronic solutions such as the six-axis inertial platform, cornering ABS, semi-active suspension and the quick shift, to cite just a few of the most important features. And it is the first Moto Guzzi to be powered by the new “compact block” engine, with its refined technical characteristics. Tradition is respected with the 90° transverse V architecture of the twin, which guarantees that unique torque delivery and inimitable Moto Guzzi sound, but the project is in fact all new and boasts decidedly brilliant performance: it has 115 HP at 8,700 rpm and maximum torque of 105 Nm at 6,750 rpm, with 82% available already at 3,500 rpm and the limiter set at an amazing 9,500 rpm. Its sporty character is supported by a compact and agile chassis architecture, whereas Its touring attitude is boosted thanks to the significant comfort that the generous saddle and active, relaxed riding position afford. Moto Guzzi technology contributes to increasing both comfort and air protection thanks to the electrically adjustable top fairing and with the adoption (for the first time in the world) of an adaptive aerodynamics system that automatically adjusts the position of deflectors on the sides of the litre tank depending on the speed and selected Riding Mode. The electronics package is first-rate, comprising the Ride by Wire electronic accelerator for precise performance and consumption control, the advanced Marelli 11MP ECU, the six-axis inertial platform for effective management of the electronic controls, cruise control, and Cornering ABS to ensure active safety when braking through the turns. Four Riding Modes are available, namely Touring, Sport, Rain, and Road. Each of these manages three different engine mappings, four levels of traction control, three levels of engine brake and (in the version that introduces them as standard) also calibration of the Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 semi-active suspension , which can adapt automatically, minute by minute, to suit the type of riding and the road conditions, for the best possible bike behaviour in any situation.

Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Special Edition

The V7 is one of the most beloved and best-selling Moto Guzzis; it is authentic and rich in character and it is the representative of the classic Italian motorcycle par excellence. The V7 Stone Special Edition is the first brand new proposal of the V7 Stone with a decidedly dynamic character. It forsakes the matte shades typical of the Stone version – the most contemporary of the V7 family – to flaunt a special Shining Black colour scheme, enhanced on the tank with graphics and red details that recall the style traits of the Eagle brand’s sportiest models. A sports attitude that is also highlighted by the red painted shock springs and the contrasting red stitching of the saddle, also specific to this unique model. A plate on the handlebar riser identifies its special edition status. This equipment package also includes the “bar end” rear view mirrors and the anodised black billet aluminium fuel cap. Customisation even extends to the Moto Guzzi 850 twin, complete with head covers in a brand-new graphite colour and throttle body protections in black anodised aluminium.

The more ‘muscular’ look is emphasised by the Arrow exhaust system with Moto Guzzi tailpipes, thanks to which the Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Special Edition gains in performance, both in terms of power, which climbs from 48 to 49 kW (66.5 CV) at 6700 rpm, and maximum torque, which grows from 73 to 75 Nm at 4900 rpm.

Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber Special Edition

This is the special version of V9 Bobber, the sporty custom from Moto Guzzi that introduced the medium displacement bobber genre, characterised by the almost entirely total black of every components and wide oversize tyres that guarantee ample contact with the ground, just like the ones mounted on the motorcycles in the second post war era in the States which race on fast dirt tracks. The V9 Bobber Special Edition equipment package is a true custom job and boasts, first and foremost, special Workshop twin-tone black and grey colour scheme that enhances the metal teardrop fuel tank (which has a billet aluminium cap) and it also extends to the aluminium side panels. The bar-end mirrors mounted at the ends of the handlebar, along with the fork seals and the short front mudguard complete the equipment, amplifying the truly high sensation of perceived quality. The unmistakeable sound of the Moto Guzzi 850 twin cylinder is highlighted by the street-legal slip-on exhaust painted matte black, with the bottom in aluminium and characterised in the terminal part by a sleek, oblique shape.

Piaggio 1 MY23

Piaggio 1 combines the winning features of the latest e-scooter – agile and lightweight for urban commuting as well as minimalist and practical – with the quality and reliability of Piaggio scooters.

First and foremost, this means safety, thanks to a solid frame and suspension designed for riding pleasure, but also an attractive design, comfort, and high-level rideability, as well as a full technological package that includes digital colour instrumentation, full LED lighting, and a keyless system. Piaggio 1 is also the only e-scooter in its category with a spacious under-seat storage compartment, large enough to hold a full jet helmet.

Thanks to the changes made to the Power Unit, the electric motor that powers Piaggio 1 range, built in on the rear wheel, is now capable of providing better performance, which translates into a quicker and easier ride in city traffic that is characterised by frequent stops and starts, as well as more power on hills.

The moped version (Piaggio 1), with speed limited to 45 km/h, can now count on almost double the peak power at 2.3 kW, whereas the motorbike version (Piaggio 1 Active) reaches 3 kW peak power. The result is a significant increase in acceleration which goes up 14% on Piaggio 1 and almost 12% on Piaggio 1 Active.

With both versions, the battery is located beneath the seat, easily removable in just a few seconds and portable so it can be conveniently charged at home or in the office.

Vespa Gts

Vespa Gts will go down as one of the world’s best-loved two-wheelers as it follows on from the legendary “Vespone”, the name given to those Vespas with a larger, strictly steel body. Vespas with which to move elegantly around town but that are also ready to travel, or even adventure thanks to their increasingly generous engines. It has clearly evolved stylistically, maintaining that magical balance between tradition and modernity that comes out in the lines of the Gts, painstakingly refined down to the smallest detail, thereby elevating the perceived quality to unprecedented levels. The “neck tie” on the front shield is new, as well as the metallic profiles of the body, now available in different finishes, whereas the entire lighting system is fully LED. The rear part has also been revisited, introducing new side panels, a new license plate bracket, and new shapes for the lighting system. Also brand new are the mirrors, the handlebar, now wider and ergonomic, and the electrical controls, whereas new instrumentation has been introduced that contains even more information, and the keyless system. The saddle is also new, more comfortable and more refined, which allows the riders feet to rest better on the ground. In terms of comfort, the new Vespa Gts takes a bold step forward, also thanks to the new front suspension with more controlled operation and better capability to absorb any type of bump. The more efficient and powerful braking system is also new. ABS and the rear wheel traction control system come standard. There are four versions in the range differed by their equipment packages and colour variants (for a total of 14 available colours), whereas 2 engines are available for the new Vespa Gts: the 300 hpe, capable of almost 24 HP, the most powerful engine ever mounted in a factory Vespa, and the 125 of the i-get series, featuring Start & Stop, brilliant performance, and truly low fuel consumption.

Vespa Gtv

Built on the Vespa Gts base, the Vespa Gtv is born with a completely revolutionised look, maintaining the inevitable traits of the legend’s origins, but combining them with an ultra modern technological equipment package and brand new sporty finishes. The result is an extraordinary marriage of tradition and modernity, classicism and aggressiveness, which manifests itself in the most authentically sporty Vespa ever. The characteristic low headlamp has LED technology, whereas the new instrumentation maintains the elegant circular shape but it is entirely digital, a solution that makes it possible to take full advantage of the features offered by the Vespa MIA connectivity system, available as a separate accessory. The instrumentation is connected to the handlebar using an original cantilevered bracket and enveloped by a small yet aggressive top fairing with clear sport inspiration. At the centre of the front shield, the unmistakeable “neck-tie” has sporty lateral slits and is enhanced by decorations with orange edging. The five-spoke design of the wheel rims is also new, painted matt black with an orange graphic on the channel.

Another distinctive element of Vespa Gtv is the single-seat two-tone saddle with a racing look and the rear part which is installation read for a hard cover colour coded to match the body, reminiscent of the typical racing Vespa fairings. The cover is available as a separate accessory and can be removed.

Vespa Primavera Color Vibe

The new Vespa Primavera Color Vibe, is a tribute to the colourful and carefree Vespa universe. Vespa Primavera Color Vibe is characterised by a special two-tone livery: the body, available in the Arancio Impulsivo and Bianco Innocente shades, is matched with a footboard in Ottanio, a bold and decisive shade of turquoise.

An original contrasting colour “stain” which, outlined in black, runs diagonally across the entire body through the dedicated graphics on the sides of the front shield and side panels. The decorations of the typical steering cover on the front shield are also in Ottanio, as well as the exclusive wheel rims, made only for this version in a special glossy metallic finish.

Yet more proof of Vespa’s eclectic nature, the outfitting is completed by sporty black trim: the headlamp and taillight frames, the profile that runs along the front shield, the crest on the front mudguard, the front suspension spring and guard, the passenger grab handle, and the silencer cover. The saddle is black with anthracite stitching.

Vespa 946 10° Anniversario

Ten years on, Vespa 946 makes its debut in the special 10° Anniversario outfit, with an exclusive dedicated colour that’s a modern take on a classic Vespa shade, green. In keeping with its role as trendsetter, Vespa 946 10° Anniversario sports a shade which is soft and velvety, but has a hint of acidity that makes it highly original. It’s no coincidence that this shade emerged as a trend in the Spring Summer 2023 fashion collections at the New York, London and Milan Fashion Weeks. The pearlescent colour appears pastel at first glance, but then gains depth with illumination

