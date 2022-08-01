Times it Right to Claim Most WorldSSP Double

Baldassarri Times it Right to Claim Most Double

Lorenzo Baldassarri timed his race-winning move to perfection on Sunday, taking victory in a shortened second FIM Supersport World Championship race in Most, cutting the championship lead to 14 points.

Evan Bros.WorldSSP Yamaha Supported Team’s Lorenzo Baldassarri claimed back-to-back victories this weekend, timing his move for the lead to perfection as a late crash for Steven Odendaal brought proceedings to an early end to Sunday’s second race.

After taking glory in WorldSSP’s 300th race, the Italian looked to take a second win of the weekend and reduce the gap to the front to 14 points after championship leader Dominique Aegerter was suspended from Sunday’s race due to unsporting behaviour in Race one.

Starting from pole position, Baldassarri made a strong start, holding position until Nicolo Bulega made his way through. Unfazed, the former Moto2 rider held his nerve, shadowing his fellow Italian before making his move with four laps to go. Passing the Ducati rider into turn one, Baldassarri looked to open a gap, but a red flag incident involving replacement rider Steven Odendaal brought an end to the race early, giving Baldassarri the race win.

After a strong performance on Saturday, Valentin Debise, replacing the injured Jules Cluzel at GMT94 Yamaha, made a good start from tenth on the grid. Maintaining a position inside the top ten, the Frenchman pushed on in what was a race of attrition, eventually crossing the line to secure eighth place.

Meanwhile, Peter Sebestyen narrowly missed out on a top ten finish ahead of Andy Verdoia, who was running inside the top five in the opening stages, with Marcel Brenner and Glenn van Straalen, who had recovered from 27th after running off on the opening lap.

After being beaten to a top ten finish on Saturday’s encounter, Ondrej Vostatek hoped to make amends on Sunday but missed out on a top 15 finish by less than a tenth of a second.

Crashes for Steven Odendaal, Kyle Smith, Patrick Hobelsberger and MS Racing Yamaha’s Unai Orradre sadly ended their races early and will be looking to return strong from the summer break.

Another 25 points for Lorenzo Baldassarri sees the gap at the front reduced to 14 points ahead of the French round in September, whilst Yamaha continues to lead the constructor’s championship.

WorldSSP will enjoy a six-week hiatus before returning to action in Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours from the 9-11th September.

Lorenzo Baldassarri – Evan Bros.WorldSSP Yamaha Team, P1 & P1

“It has been a perfect weekend here in Most with a pole position and two race wins, so a huge thanks to everybody. It was very important to win both races, and today with the red flag I needed to overtake Bulega at the right moment. We needed a weekend like this, but now we need to stay focused as Dominique is always fast and now the other riders and competitors are getting closer. It’s important that we carry this momentum into the second half of the season.

“Magny-Cours won’t be easy because I’ve never ridden the circuit. The team has the experience and I think the track will suit me well. We’ll enjoy the break and come back fighting.”