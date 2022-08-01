Big get-off ends Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha MotoAmerica

Petersen got off to another good start from the second spot on the grid and was locked in another battle with Gagne’s title rival for the runner-up spot. The South African was on his heels for the first few laps but did not have the same feeling as he did in Race 1 and was riding his own race in third. After his teammate’s crash, Petersen advanced to the runner-up spot and rode on to score his seventh-consecutive podium finish.

As for Gagne, it was looking like a repeat of his stellar Race 1 victory with another brilliant start followed by some impressive laps to amass another gap up front. It turned out to be an unlucky Lap 13 for the reigning superbike champion, who had a big crash in Turn 7 and was unable to rejoin with too much damage to the bike. Despite the unfortunate end to the weekend, Gagne was uninjured and only trails the championship leader by 13 points with six races remaining.

Next up for the Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing team is Round 8 of the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship on August 19-21 at the Pittsburgh International Race Complex in Wampum, Pennsylvania.