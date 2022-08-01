Big get-off ends Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha MotoAmerica

Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing’s Cameron Petersen scored another runner-up finish in today’s MotoAmerica Superbike Race 2 at the Brainerd International Raceway. Jake Gagne was on track for another victory, but unfortunately, his race ended early with a big get-off.
Petersen got off to another good start from the second spot on the grid and was locked in another battle with Gagne’s title rival for the runner-up spot. The South African was on his heels for the first few laps but did not have the same feeling as he did in Race 1 and was riding his own race in third. After his teammate’s crash, Petersen advanced to the runner-up spot and rode on to score his seventh-consecutive podium finish.
As for Gagne, it was looking like a repeat of his stellar Race 1 victory with another brilliant start followed by some impressive laps to amass another gap up front. It turned out to be an unlucky Lap 13 for the reigning superbike champion, who had a big crash in Turn 7 and was unable to rejoin with too much damage to the bike. Despite the unfortunate end to the weekend, Gagne was uninjured and only trails the championship leader by 13 points with six races remaining.
Next up for the Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing team is Round 8 of the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship on August 19-21 at the Pittsburgh International Race Complex in Wampum, Pennsylvania.
Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing Team Manager
“The weekend at Brained was bittersweet. Both riders rode well in both races, but a small mistake for Jake in Race 2 set us back a little in the championship. We still have three more rounds – six races total – to make up the points, and I’m sure Jake will get the job done. Cameron is improving every race and is doing better than most of his predecessors during the first year on the team. We look forward to our next event at Pittsburgh where our Yamaha R1s and riders excel.”
Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing
“It was a good weekend getting two seconds, but I wasn’t happy with the way I rode in Race 2. We keep making strides, though, so I’m happy with that. I know Jake will be back stronger than ever. The team did an amazing job this weekend, and I’m looking forward to the last three rounds.”
Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing
“I got off to a great start and ran a great first part of the race. The bike was working great, but unfortunately, I made a little mistake and split that bike in half. I apologize to my team; it was on me because we had that win in the bag. I look forward to bouncing back at Pittsburgh.”