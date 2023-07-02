Tricky track conditions tested Yamaha WorldSBK Donington team

Aegerter and Gardner Fight Back to Grab More Points in Donington Race 2

Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner scored more useful points on Sunday in Donington, finishing in 11th and 15th in the Superpole race and improving for 11th and 12th respectively in the final feature race of the weekend.

The GYTR GRT Yamaha pair returned to action this morning with Warm Up, where the Swiss rider concluded the session with 10th and a 1’26.853, while his Australian teammate was 16th, clocking a 1’27.424.

For the first race of the day, the Tissot Superpole Race, the pair started from sixth and 18th on the grid, and both Aegerter and Gardner enjoyed a decent getaway. Both tried their best in the 10-lap contest to gain top nine placements, showing consistent race pace, but they couldn’t climb higher than 11th and 15th.

That meant the #77 and the #87 had to start from 10th and 18th on the grid for the final feature race of the weekend, but the GYTR GRT Yamaha duo gave it all, battling for more points in a race which also had a red-flag stoppage. Aegerter fought back to 11th at the end, while Gardner recovered six places to cross the line just behind in 12th.

Dominique Aegerter – SPRC: P11 / Race 2: P11

“Unfortunately today the feeling was not so good, as I said yesterday, we were missing track time. We tried to change something, but it didn’t work out quite how we wanted, although we feel we’ve now figured out what we can do to improve. That gives us confidence for the next round in Imola, another track that I don’t know with the Yamaha R1, but we’ll give our best to fight for great results.”

Remy Gardner – SPRC: P15 / Race 2: P12

“Not the easiest weekend at all, not knowing the track didn’t help and the tricky conditions didn’t make it any easier. Anyway, we should look at the positives, we improved on some technical aspects, and we got faster with each session. Thankfully we’ll have another round in just a few weeks, so I’m looking forward to it.”