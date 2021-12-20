The Land of Oz may not exist but you don’t have to go far over the rainbow for Judy Garland (Dorothy) to declare “Triumph Rockets Thruxtons & Tigers…Oh My!”. A slew of new 2022 Triumph motorcycles have launched! New 2022 Triumph Rocket 3R 221 Special Edition Rocket 3GT 221 Special Edition, Street Twin EC1 Special Edition, Thruxton RS Ton Up Edition, and new tiger’s…Tiger 1200GT, Tiger 1200GT Pro, Tiger 1200GT Explorer, Tiger 1200 Rally Pro and top of the line 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer! all exciting must see new model now up on Total Motorcycle!

Check these out today in our 2022 Triumph Motorcycle Model Guides:

All-new Tiger 1200 Family is significantly lighter and much more powerful, with class leading handling and specification, plus all of Triumph’s new T-plane triple performance advantage, the all-new Tiger 1200 has been designed to be the world’s most capable, agile and maneuverable large capacity adventure motorcycle. Delivering a transformation in capability and performance on the tarmac, and the most dynamic and exciting experience off road, the new generation brings the best of all worlds with a whole new Tiger line-up.

NEW THRUXTON RS TON UP SPECIAL EDITION – Inspired by the legendary Ton Up boys of the 1950s and 60s – the original café racers, and the first ever production 100mph lap of the Isle of Man TT achieved by Malcolm Uphill in 1969, the new Thruxton RS Ton Up Edition celebrates the passion and iconic style of the record-breaking Thruxton with a unique design scheme that is available for one year only.

NEW STREET TWIN EC1 SPECIAL EDITION – Available for one year only, the new Street Twin EC1 Special Edition takes its inspiration from the vibrant custom-classic motorcycle culture of London’s East End – particularly the historic streets of EC1, the iconic London postcode which has given this beautiful machine its name.

NEW 221 SPECIAL EDITION ROCKET 3 R & ROCKET 3 GT – Designed to celebrate the Rocket 3’s category-defining performance, including its world-leading 221 Newton metres of peak torque, the stunning new 221 Special Edition with its unique paint scheme is available for one year only, on the R and GT models.

More on the new 2022 Triumph's below

THE BEST OF ALL WORLDS

The result of one of the most ambitious projects in Triumph’s history, the all-new Tiger 1200 line-up represents a transformation in weight, performance and capability, all focused on delivering every advantage a rider is looking for in their adventure motorcycle.

Building on the previous generation’s strengths, including its practical shaft drive set-up and its great long-distance comfort, plus the triple engine platform which suits touring so well, the new Tiger line-up introduces a new generation of T-plane triple engine, lightweight chassis and advanced technology – all focused on delivering the most agile and capable large capacity adventure

motorcycle you can buy.

ALL-NEW TIGER 1200 FAMILY

With all-new names to reflect the new capability, each Tiger 1200 model is now more tailored and focused to suit the adventures that different riders want.

The new road-focused GT and higher spec GT Pro come with cast wheels, 19” on the front and 18” on the rear, plus all-new Showa semi-active suspension, tuned to deliver the ultimate road-focused adventure ride.

With the new Rally Pro, this brings for the first time a dedicated 21” front and 18” rear tubeless wire-spoked wheel set-up, plus the new Showa semi-active suspension with even longer travel, tuned to deliver the ultimate in all-terrain riding, off-road and on.

Completing the new 5 bike line-up, for the first time Triumph introduces two new 30 litre tank Tigers, with the new Rally Explorer and the GT Explorer – the only cast wheel, 30 litre tank, adventure bike in the class. Both featuring the new Triumph Blind Spot Radar system, these bikes are built to travel the world in comfort and style, with the highest level of specification and capability ever.

ALL-NEW T-PLANE TRIPLE ENGINE

Designed to deliver all the advantages that have made the Triumph Tiger 900 so successful in the middleweight category, the new the T-plane triple crank brings the best of both worlds, with the low down tractability of a twin at the bottom end, making it great off road, combined with the performance benefits of a triple at the top end, which makes the Tiger even better on the road where riders spend most of their time. Technically, the T-plane crank gives the new Tiger 1200 engine firing pulses at 180, 270 and 270 degrees, resulting in one short gap and two long gaps between the firing, delivering improved character and tractability at low rpm.

The new 1160cc engine brings a major step up in performance with 150PS peak power at 9,000rpm, 9PS up on the previous generation, making it the most powerful shaft drive motorcycle in the class. The torque is also significantly higher than the previous generation, with 130Nm of peak torque at 7,000rpm, 8Nm up on the previous engine.

In addition to the step-up in power and torque, the new engine, tune and T-plane triple crank also bring improved acceleration and a much more responsive and exciting character, where the uneven firing interval gives excellent feel and tractability at the bottom end, combined with the really strong triple power and torque delivery all the way through the rev range. Completing the transformation, every Tiger features the new lightweight low-maintenance shaft drive, a key practical advantage valued by adventure touring riders.

Compared to the previous generation engine, absolutely everything is new, including new bore and stroke, crank, cylinder head, gearbox and clutch, and a completely new shaft drive and bevel box. Overall, every single component has been designed to be significantly lighter and more compact, which has allowed the new engine to have a much tighter overall package, transforming the riding dynamics.

Add to that the new minimal lightweight silencer, and the result is a significantly enhanced soundtrack, with a new distinctive triple tone and bark.

THE NEW BENCHMARK FOR HANDLING

The Tiger 1200 has been designed to set the new benchmark for road and off-road adventure handling, courtesy of a major reduction in weight, an all-new lightweight chassis, a class-leading specification of equipment and all-new rider ergonomics.

Following an extensive mass optimisation programme across the whole bike, encompassing every component, the new generation is now more than 25kg lighter than the previous Tiger, and up to 17kg lighter than the closest shaft drive competition, based on a comparable specification of motorcycle.

For this new generation, each Tiger 1200 family now comes equipped with dedicated wheel dimensions, tailored to suit the adventures that different riders want. On the Rally Pro and Rally Explorer, there is a 21”/18” tubeless spoked set-up for incredible all-road ability, and on the GT, GT Pro and GT Explorer there is 19”/18” cast aluminium arrangement for more dynamic road riding ability.

Ensuring outstanding grip and stability, Metzeler Tourance™ tyres are fitted to all of the GT models, while the Rally models feature Metzeler Karoo Street™ tyres for true all-terrain riding. For advanced off-road riding, the Michelin Anakee Wild is the handbook approved option.

Class-leading Brembo Stylema® brakes are fitted to all Tiger 1200 models for powerful and progressive performance. These have been selected to meet the demands of long distance road riding and the advanced off-road adventure capability of the Rally models.

The incredible stopping power provided by the Brembo calipers is managed by the advanced Optimised Cornering ABS system fitted to all of the new models, which is supported by a sophisticated IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit), which continuously measures the motorcycle’s movement (pitch rate, yaw rate, roll rate, vertical acceleration, lateral acceleration, longitudinal acceleration) to calculate the lean angle of the bike and deliver the optimum level of ABS intervention. Magura HC-1 levers, adjustable for reach, deliver a progressive feel and further enhance rider comfort and control.

Making a significant contribution to the transformation in weight and handling capability, the Tiger’s new frame, which is 5.4kg lighter than the previous design, features a bolt-on aluminium rear sub-frame and bolt-on pillion hangers, enhancements developed from customer feedback.

Additional weight savings comes from the new aluminium fuel tank and all-new tri-link swingarm, which is 1.5kg lighter and stronger than the previous single-sided set-up, and incorporates a smaller and lighter shaft drive and bevel box.

Bringing the rider enhanced confidence at low speeds and during non-riding manoeuvres, as well as enhanced comfort and control, all of the new 1200s come with new seat and tank ergonomics, where the seat has been slimmed down at the front, where it meets the tank. To further enable each rider to find their comfort zone, all models feature a built-in easily adjustable two-position seat mechanism which enables the rider to change the seat height by 20mm to their preferred set-up.

For the GT, GT Pro and GT Explorer there are two seat height settings – 850mm and 870mm, while for the Rally Pro and Rally Explorer these are 875mm and 895mm. Through the accessory-fit low seat option, customers will also be able to lower the seat position by an additional 20mm.

A further enhancement to comfort is provided by the new easily adjustable screen, with a simple one-handed adjustment mechanism, plus new aero screen diffusers that deflect the wind off both the rider and pillion.

The handlebar position has been optimised to suit each model in the Tiger 1200 range, contributing to the bike’s improved agility and ensuring great rider comfort. These are 20mm wider than the previous generation for improved off-road control. On the GT Explorer and Rally Explorer, the handlebars are 16mm higher than the other models in the line-up to deliver an even more commanding position. The foot peg positions have also been refined to deliver the optimum rider comfort and control for each model.

All models within the Tiger 1200 line-up have an extensive level of protection for a more secure and comfortable ride: handguards are standard for all models, aluminium skid-guard is fitted as standard on the GT Pro and GT Explorer, while an aluminium sump guard is a standard fit for the Rally Pro and Rally Explorer. Additional protection is provided on the GT Explorer and both Rally variants by the engine protection bars, while the Rally Explorer also comes with fuel tank protection bars. These items can all be added as accessories to the models where they are not standard fit.

COMPREHENSIVE TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE

The new generation sets a new standard for Tiger technology, with the introduction of a host of advanced features designed to enhance the ride and deliver a step up in safety, comfort and control.

The GT Explorer and Rally Explorer exclusively feature the all-new Triumph Blind Spot Radar system, developed in partnership with Continental, which delivers two key safety features. Blind Spot Assist uses a rear facing radar to let the rider know when another vehicle is in their blind spot, and Lane Change Assist, which gives a more prominent warning if the rider indicates to change lane and there is a vehicle approaching.

Optimised Cornering Traction Control comes as standard on all of the new line-up, which is supported by the bike’s advanced IMU to deliver the optimum traction control response for the riding conditions.

All of the key information the rider needs is presented through the new class-leading 7” TFT instruments with an optically bonded display, which features a new graphics package. The My Triumph Connectivity System is also fitted as standard on all models, enabling phone calls, turn-by-turn navigation and GoPro control.

Depending on the model, there are up to 6 riding modes available, which adjust throttle response, ABS, traction control and suspension settings for maximum rider control in all riding conditions. The Off-Road Pro riding mode, exclusive to the Rally Pro and Rally Explorer models, is Triumph’s most extreme off-road set-up for advanced off-road adventure, with ABS and traction control turned off, and an off-road throttle map. Rain mode has been tailored to deliver the most intervention and is limited to 100PS for enhanced safety and control when conditions are compromised.

Tiger 1200 Rally Pro and Rally Explorer:

Road, Rain, Sport, Rider-configurable, Off-Road and Off-Road Pro

Tiger 1200 GT Pro and GT Explorer:

Road, Rain, Sport, Rider-configurable and Off-Road

Tiger 1200 GT:

Rain, Road and Sport

Great visibility in any riding condition is ensured by the new full LED headlight with a distinctive new signature Daytime Running Light (DRL). Additional visibility and illumination whilst cornering is provided by the lean-sensitive new Adaptive Cornering Lights, which come as standard on all models except the Tiger 1200 GT.

Triumph Shift Assist comes as a standard fit feature on all models, except the Tiger 1200 GT where it is available as an accessory upgrade. Triumph Shift Assist enables easy up and down gear-shifting without needing to action the clutch. Hill Hold is standard on all models except the Tiger 1200 GT. Hill Hold prevents the bike from rolling backwards when setting off on a steep incline, applying the rear brake until sensing the rider is starting to move off.

For enhanced long distance riding comfort in every weather condition, all models except the Tiger 1200 GT come with heated grips as standard, plus the GT Explorer and Rally Explorer also come with heated rider and pillion seats, and also a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System to ensure the highest possible level of rider safety. For all other models, heated seats and TPMS can be added as an accessory option.

Completing the new Tiger’s comprehensive technology package, all of the new models come with a host of additional features designed to enhance the ride, including intuitive and easily accessible switch cubes with unique-in-segment 5-way joystick control, plus illuminated switches and under seat storage with USB charger. Adjustable electronic cruise control and a centre stand also come as standard on all models except the Tiger GT.

NEW THRUXTON RS TON UP SPECIAL EDITION

Inspired by the legendary Ton Up boys of the 1950s and 60s – the original café racers, and the first ever production 100mph lap of the Isle of Man TT achieved by Malcolm Uphill in 1969, the new Thruxton RS Ton Up Edition celebrates the passion and iconic style of the record-breaking Thruxton with a unique design scheme that is available for one year only.

Unique Ton Up Edition paint scheme and premium custom detailing

– Classically-inspired Aegean Blue fuel tank with Jet Black knee pad graphics, edged with hand-painted silver coach lining

– Fusion White seat cowl with Carnival Red infill, hand-painted black coach lining and new “100 Special Edition” graphic

– Fusion White front mudguard with new Carnival Red “100” graphic

– Jet Black side panels with new Thruxton RS Ton Up logo, headlight bowl and rear mudguard

– New accessory-fit Aegean Blue cockpit fairing to complement the Ton Up Edition scheme

– Premium custom detailing including Matt Aluminium Silver fork protectors and blacked-out wheels, engine covers and RSU springs

High performance Thruxton RS engine

– Responsive and characterful Bonneville 1200cc twin engine

– Peak power of 105 PS at 7,500 rpm and peak torque of 112 Nm at 4,250 rpm

– Distinctive twin upswept brushed silencers delivering the hair-raising Thruxton sound

High-specification equipment for dynamic and engaging handling

– Twin 310mm Brembo floating front brake discs with Brembo M50 radial monobloc calipers

– Fully adjustable Öhlins twin shocks with piggyback reservoir

– Fully adjustable Showa 43mm upside down big piston forks

– High-performance Metzeler Racetec RR tyres

– Engaged riding ergonomics with a low 810mm seat height

Ride-enhancing technology fitted as standard

– ABS and switchable traction control

– Three riding modes: Road, Rain and Sport

– LED daytime running light incorporated into the headlight (market specific)

– Torque-assist clutch, ride-by-wire throttle, immobiliser and under-seat USB charging socket

The original Thruxton played a major part in the birth of motorcycle motorsport, as far back as the late 1950’s when the racing Bonneville first took victory at the legendary Thruxton 500 race series, from which it took its name, courtesy of British racing legend, Mike Hailwood. And from then onwards, the Thruxton was a dominating force – race winner and record breaker – with years of success spanning the 1960s.

By 1969, the Thruxton had won the Isle of Man TT, with Malcolm Uphill cracking the 100mph production lap for the very first time. And on the road, thanks to its twin-powered performance, it had also become the bike of choice, inspiring a generation of teenage racers – a now-iconic subculture centred around British café racer motorcycles and Rock n’ Roll music – the “Ton Up Boys”.

Driven by the common goal of doing “the ton” – riding 100mph – the café racers of the day would modify their motorcycles to maximise speed and handling by stripping them down to the bare minimum.

And now, honouring that passion, racing heritage and iconic style, the new Thruxton RS Ton Up Edition celebrates the legendary period in Britain’s motorcycling scene with a unique new classically-inspired scheme, available for one year only.

Unique Ton Up Edition paint scheme and premium custom detailing

Perfectly accentuating the Thruxton’s iconic café racer DNA and timeless silhouette, the new Ton Up Edition design scheme incorporates a stunning and unique Aegean Blue fuel tank with Jet Black knee pad graphics, edged with hand-painted silver coach lining. This is paired with a Fusion White seat cowl and front mudguard, both of which feature unique new Carnival Red “100” graphics. The seat cowl also features additional hand-painted coach lining in black.

The side panels, featuring the new Thruxton RS Ton Up logo, are painted in Jet Black, as are the headlight bowl and rear mudguard. Other premium custom-inspired details include Matt Aluminium Silver fork protectors and blacked-out wheels, engine covers and RSU springs.

The Ton Up Edition also features all the hallmarks of the distinctive Thruxton RS, including unique Monza-style fuel filler cap, twin brushed stainless steel upswept silencers, single bullet seat and black bar-end mirrors.

Riders can also enhance their Thruxton RS Ton Up Edition with the accessory cockpit fairing that now comes in a matching Aegean Blue.

High performance Thruxton RS engine

The Thruxton RS Ton Up Edition is powered by the responsive and characterful Bonneville 1200cc twin engine, delivering 105 PS peak power at 7,500 rpm and 112 Nm peak torque at a low 4,250 rpm. Fully Euro 5 compliant, the Thruxton RS engine is optimised for high-performance, low emissions and enhanced fuel efficiency.

The sporty twin reverse cone megaphone silencers deliver the Thruxton’s hair-raising, rich and deep sound, that absolutely lives up to its legendary name.

High-specification equipment for dynamic and engaging handling

The Thruxton RS Ton Up Edition features a light and agile chassis, with a sporty riding position and a high specification to match. This includes its race-bred fully adjustable Showa 43mm upside down pig piston forks and fully adjustable Öhlins twin rear shocks with piggyback reservoir, offering a great riding feel, comfort and exceptional handling.

High-specification brakes ensure the Thruxton RS delivers outstanding stopping power, with twin 310mm Brembo floating front brake discs with Brembo M50 radial monobloc calipers, and a Nissin two-piston floating caliper on the rear.

Metzler Racetec RR tyres are fitted as standard, offering enhanced grip for sporty road riding as well as track day fun.

The combination of thrilling 1200cc engine, with high-specification dynamic chassis and premium standard equipment, alongside the focused and sporty riding ergonomics with low 810mm seat height, make the Thruxton RS an agile and engaged ride.

Ride-enhancing technology fitted as standard

The Thruxton RS Ton Up Edition is equipped with ABS and switchable traction control as standard, as well as three riding modes – Road, Rain and Sport. These adjust throttle map and traction control settings to better suit the riding conditions or rider preference. This is enabled via the ride-by-wire technology, which delivers enhanced throttle response and better control.

NEW STREET TWIN EC1 SPECIAL EDITION

Available for one year only, the new Street Twin EC1 Special Edition takes its inspiration from the vibrant custom-classic motorcycle culture of London’s East End – particularly the historic streets of EC1, the iconic London postcode which has given this beautiful machine its name.

Unique EC1 paint scheme and premium custom style detailing

– Contemporary new EC1 custom-inspired Matt Aluminium Silver and Matt Silver Ice scheme

– Dedicated EC1 graphics and design detailing across the tank and side panels

– New accessory-fit Matt Silver Ice fly screen available to complement the EC1 Special Edition scheme

Thrilling high torque 900cc twin engine

– Euro 5 compliant, torque-rich engine delivering 80Nm peak torque at 3,800rpm

and 65 PS peak power at 7,500rpm

– Exciting British twin soundtrack from the distinctive twin upswept silencers

Comfortable, intuitive easy handling

– High specification Brembo 4-piston front brake caliper

– High specification 41mm cartridge forks for a comfortable and engaging ride

– Twin RSUs with preload adjustment

– Accessible low 765mm seat height with excellent stand-over ergonomics to suit all riders

Advanced rider-focused technology

– Class-leading riding modes: Road and Rain

– High level of standard specification including ABS and switchable traction control,

torque-assist clutch, USB charging socket and an immobiliser

Built to personalise

– 120 genuine Triumph accessories available including a new Matt Silver Ice fly screen designed to complement the EC1 Special Edition scheme

Inspired by East London’s youthful urban motorcycle scene that has driven the growth in Modern Classic motorcycle appreciation, the new Street Twin EC1 Special Edition is a tribute to a genuine British cultural movement.

London’s thriving design community has seen an explosion in the Modern Classic scene over the last few years, with a real passion and appreciation for the art of customisation.

And Triumph’s best-selling Modern Classic, the Street Twin, with its easy, confidence-inspiring ride, rich British twin character and stripped-back style, has proven to be a firm favourite for riders young and old to personalise and make their own.

Bringing all of the latest generation Street Twin’s thrilling performance and capability, the EC1 Special Edition adds a unique custom-inspired scheme that will be available for one year only.

Unique EC1 paint scheme and premium custom style detailing

The beautiful new Matt Aluminium Silver and Matt Silver Ice fuel tank design features subtle hand-painted silver coach lining, dedicated new EC1 graphics and the distinctive Triumph badge.

The unique custom scheme is carried over to the side panels, which are finished in Matt Silver Ice and carry a new Street Twin Limited Edition graphic, while both front and rear mudguards are Matt Aluminium Silver.

An accessory Matt Silver Ice fly screen, which complements the overall EC1 design scheme beautifully, is also available.

The EC1 Special Edition’s silver aesthetic is offset to stunning effect by the lightweight, black 10-spoke wheels, black headlamp bowl, black-finished mirrors and black signature-shaped engine covers.

Adding to the overall clean silhouette the EC1 features minimal indicators front and rear, comfortable bench seat, plus a compact and elegant LED rear light.

Thrilling high torque 900cc twin engine

The Street Twin EC1 edition is based on the latest generation Euro 5 compliant Street Twin, delivering all of the power, character and ride-by-wire-responsiveness of the latest 900cc high torque Bonneville twin engine.

This fuel-efficient power plant delivers incredible torque from low down and right through the rev range for thrilling acceleration, with 65 PS peak power arriving at 7,500 rpm, and an incredible 80 Newton metres of peak torque at a low 3,800 rpm.

The EC1 also has the distinctive and rich trademark British Twin soundtrack, courtesy of the distinctive, twin upswept silencers.

Comfortable, intuitive easy handling

The Street Twin EC1 Special Edition brings a comfortable and engaging ride, thanks to its high specification equipment, fitted as standard. This includes its 41mm cartridge forks and preload adjustable twin rear shocks, plus its powerful 4-piston Brembo front brake which ensures outstanding stopping power and feel.

Pirelli Phantom Sports Comp tyres are the standard fit, delivering optimum capability and great durability.

The high specification equipment goes hand in hand with the Street Twin’s confidence-inspiring ergonomics. The accessible low 765mm seat height provides an excellent stand-over position, making the EC1 Special Edition suitable for all types of riders.

Advanced rider-focused technology

ABS and switchable Traction Control are fitted as standard on the Street Twin EC1, plus two class-leading riding modes, Rain and Road. These adjust the throttle map and traction control settings to manage the Street Twin’s torque and throttle response if traction is compromised, for example, a poor road surface or slippery conditions.

Riding the Street Twin is made even more comfortable thanks to the torque-assist clutch for light, easy operation, making riding in heavy traffic conditions much less stressful.

An easy-to-read analogue speedometer and a digital rev counter and menu system are seamlessly integrated into the clocks. The menu is accessed by a handlebar mounted scroll button, for fingertip control while riding.

The Street Twin also comes with a handy under-seat USB charger fitted as standard, as well as an immobiliser incorporated into the key.

NEW 221 SPECIAL EDITION ROCKET 3 R & ROCKET 3 GT

Designed to celebrate the Rocket 3’s category-defining performance, including its world-leading 221 Newton metres of peak torque, the stunning new 221 Special Edition with its unique paint scheme is available for one year only, on the R and GT models.

Magnificent style with striking 221 Edition paint scheme

– Rich and sophisticated new Red Hopper scheme across the fuel tank and front mudguard

– Unique and distinctive 221 knee pad graphics

– 221 scheme tank graphics that detail the Rocket’s incredible performance numbers: power, torque, engine size, bore and stroke

– Sapphire Black mudguard brackets, headlight bowls, flyscreen, side panels, rear bodywork and radiator cowls

– All of the Rocket 3’s imposing poise, stance and signature details including the distinctive twin headlight, sculpted 3 header exhaust run, single sided swinging arm and hidden folding pillion footrests

Unparalleled performance

– 221Nm torque at 4,000rpm: the World’s highest torque on a production motorcycle

– 2458cc triple engine: the World’s largest production motorcycle engine

– 167 PS peak power at 6,000rpm

– Distinctive hydroformed 3 header exhaust delivering an unbelievable sound

– 6 speed high performance helical cut gearbox

– Torque-assist hydraulic clutch

Phenomenal handling

– Fully adjustable Showa monoshock RSU with piggy-back reservoir

– 47mm adjustable Showa upside down cartridge front forks

– Top specification Brembo Stylema® 4-piston radial monobloc front brakes

– 18L fuel tank for a great touring range

– Intricate 20 spoke cast aluminium wheels with imposing 240mm rear tyre size

Ride-enhancing technology

– Multi-functional TFT instruments, ready for the accessory My Triumph connectivity system

– Optimised cornering ABS and optimised cornering traction control

– Four riding modes: Road, Rain, Sport and Rider-configurable

– High level of standard specification including all-LED lighting, hill hold control, cruise control, keyless ignition and keyless steering lock, heated grips (GT only), and USB charging socket

50+ Genuine Triumph accessories

– Accessories to enhance the comfort, practicality, style and security, plus a range of dedicated luggage for even better touring capability

Available for one year only, the new 221 Special Editions combine a unique new paint scheme, showcasing the Rocket’s class-leading performance numbers, with all of the Rocket’s signature muscular style, phenomenal handling and effortless touring capability.

Named after its world-leading 221 Newton metres of peak torque, the new Rocket 3 R 221 Special Edition and Rocket 3 GT 221 Special Edition are eye-catching, premium and desirable.

Magnificent style with striking 221 Edition paint scheme

The distinctive 221 Edition Rockets feature a distinctive new paint scheme where the striking Red Hopper tank and front mudguard, beautifully contrasts with the Sapphire Black mudguard brackets, headlight bowls, flyscreen, side panels, rear bodywork and radiator cowls. The paint scheme is further enhanced by the bold and unique 221 knee pad graphics, as well as the subtle tank-top graphics which showcase all of the Rocket’s exceptional performance numbers, including 221Nm torque, 2458cc engine, 167PS power, 85.9mm stroke and 110.2mm bore.

On top of the unique 221 Edition paint scheme, the special editions feature all of the signature style elements that have made the Rocket a new modern motorcycle icon: the imposing and muscular stance, the distinctive twin headlights and the beautifully sculpted 3 header exhaust run. And, as with all Triumphs, the attention to detail is of an exceptional standard, including for example, the hidden folding pillion footrest which, when folded, seamlessly blend into the clean lines of the Rocket’s design.

Unparalleled performance

Renowned for being the largest production motorcycle engine on the planet, the Rocket 3 R and GT deliver world-leading performance from low down in the rev range. And it’s that incredible class-defining performance that has given the new 221 Special Editions their name.

The 2,458cc triple engine not only delivers the world’s highest peak torque of 221Nm at 4,000rpm, but peak power is also a breath-taking 167PS at 6,000rpm. The Rocket 3 R and GT are effortlessly thrilling to ride, beautifully smooth and responsive, for all day, any gear riding.

The engine has been designed to harmoniously blend with the Rocket’s magnificent style and features a distinctive hydroformed three-header exhaust run, carefully designed to deliver the incredibly rich triple engine roar that is guaranteed to turn heads.

The Rocket 3 R and GT also feature a high-performance six-speed helical-cut gearbox and a torque-assist hydraulic clutch for super-slick operation and an incredibly refined ride.

Phenomenal handling

The Rocket 3 R and GT 221 Editions benefit from all of the latest generation Rocket’s incredible ride and high level of standard specification. This includes the superb suspension package: a fully adjustable Showa monoshock rear suspension unit with piggy-back reservoir and 47mm upside down Showa cartridge front forks, adjustable for compression and rebound damping.

The incredible handling of this special edition Rocket 3 is also ensured thanks to its top specification Brembo Stylema® four-piston radial monobloc front brakes with twin 320mm floating discs. These cutting edge calipers are a lightweight and compact design, with optimised air flow for efficient cooling.

Further highlighting the incredible specification of this bike, on the rear the Rocket 3 mounts a Brembo M4.32 four-piston monobloc caliper and 300mm disc, a setup more commonly found at the front end of a motorcycle.

Innovative design is key to the Rocket’s phenomenal handling and some of the best examples of this can be found in the beautifully engineered single-sided cast aluminium swingarm, the mass optimised aluminium frame, the hidden folding pillion pegs, and the internally wired roadster style handlebars on the R model, or the touring handlebars on the GT model.

The wheels are lightweight, cast aluminium, with an intricate 20-spoke design and come fitted with high-specification Avon Cobra Chrome tyres. These have been developed especially for the Rocket 3 and deliver exceptional grip and high mileage durability.

With so much power available, the ergonomics have been carefully designed to optimise comfort and control. The rider’s seat has been sculpted to provide perfect support, while the adjustable foot controls give with two vertical position settings on the R model, and three horizontal position settings on the GT model. Seat height is an accessible low 773mm on the R model, and 750mm on the GT model, and the rider can also change the set-up from twin seat to single with an accessory infill pad.

Thanks to the 18-litre fuel tank, the Rocket 3 R and GT 221 Editions ensure a great long distance touring range.

Ride-enhancing technology

The Rocket 3 R 221 Edition and the Rocket 3 GT 221 Edition benefit from all of the standard specification of the base models including optimised cornering ABS and optimised cornering traction control. These are controlled by a sophisticated Inertial Measurement Unit which measures the roll, pitch, yaw and acceleration rates of the bike in order to calculate the lean angle and optimise braking and traction control accordingly.

The instruments are full-colour TFTs, which are angle-adjustable and have two information layout themes that can be personalised. The My Triumph connectivity system software is already installed, enabled, set-up and ready to be used with the accessory-fit Bluetooth module. This enables GoPro interaction, turn-by-turn navigation and phone and music operation via the switch cubes, all displayed on the TFT screen.

Four riding modes – Road, Rain, Sport and Rider-configurable – adjust the throttle response and traction control settings to suit rider preference and riding conditions. The modes can be easily changed while on the move via the illuminated switch cubes.

For low energy consumption, durability and great visibility on the road, the Rocket 3 R and GT feature all-LED lighting, including the twin LED headlights, beautifully shaped tail light, indicators and number plate light. The headlights also incorporate Triumph’s signature shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, where market legislation allows, increasing rider visibility to other road users.

As standard both Rocket 221 Editions come equipped with hill hold control, cruise control, keyless ignition and keyless steering lock, and an under-seat USB charging socket. Plus, on the GT model, heated grips are also fitted as standard