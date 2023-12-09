TWO FROM TWO WITH COMMANDING VICTORY AT SUPERENDURO POLAND

The reigning FIM SuperEnduro World Champion began his evening in Krakow on a high, topping the Superpole by half a second. Billy was pleased to secure his fourteenth Superpole victory in a row, firing him up for the following races.

The first rider to roll onto the startline thanks to his Superpole win, Bolt opted to start on the far left in the night’s opening race. After claiming the holeshot, he began to pull away from the pack and set a solid pace. Despite pressure from second-placed Jonny Walker mid-way through the race, Billy kept his elbows out to retain his lead and finished with a deserved nine-second advantage.

In race two, the grid was reversed for the start, placing Billy at the back. As the competition navigated the first corner, he remained patient, making him the last rider to exit turn one. However, it didn’t take him long to get back in the mix, working his way up to second place by lap five. On the attack, the Brit closed the gap to first place to ultimately finish as runner-up, just eight hundredths of a second behind.

Determined to take another race win, Billy stormed out of the gate in the night’s final race to take the holeshot and immediately set about gaining ground. Putting in a mistake-free ride, Billy tested some faster lines and continued to extend his lead over second place. Finishing 14 seconds in front, the Husqvarna Factory Racing ace took the final race win of the night, securing the overall victory in the process.

The Sachsen Arena in Riesa, Germany will host round three of the FIM SuperEnduro World Championship on January 6th.

Billy Bolt: “I’m pretty happy really with a 1-2-1. I rode well in the second race – I just made a few bad decisions and took too long to get to the front. I think everyone was expecting an eruption when I got back to the pits but I was pretty chilled to be honest. I knew I rode well, but I just didn’t put myself in the right place on the track. Overall though I was happy with my riding the whole night and I got better each race, I think. I switched up my line in the rocks on the final race so I think that made a difference and gave me some breathing room on what was a difficult track that Jonny pushed me hard on all night. I’ll keep working over Christmas and come back swinging in Germany.”

Results – 2024 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship – Round 2, Poland

Prestige Overall

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 60pts

2. Jonny Walker (Beta) 56pts

3. Will Hoare (Beta) 43pts

4. Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) 39pts

5. Dominik Olszowy (Rieju) 32pts

Prestige Race 1

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 10 laps, 7:23.624

2. Jonny Walker (Beta) 10 laps, 7:32.481

3. Will Hoare (Beta) 10 laps, 8:01.946

Prestige Race 2

1. Jonny Walker (Beta), 10 laps, 7:32.380

2. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna), 10 laps, 7:33.184

3. Will Hoare (Beta), 10 laps, 7:54.681

Prestige Race 3

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna), 10 laps, 7:12.059

2. Jonny Walker (Beta), 10 laps, 7:26.177

3. Manuel Lettenbichler, 10 laps, 7:42.173

Championship Standings (After Round 2)

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 123pts

2. Jonny Walker (Beta) 109pts

3. Will Hoare (Beta) 82pts

4. Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) 71pts

5. Dominik Olszowy (Rieju) 67pts