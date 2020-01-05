ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING CLAIM TWO TOP-FIVE FINISHES AT ANAHEIM SX

|ANDERSON AND MOSIMAN HAVE A STRONG START TO 2020 SEASON
|The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team had a strong start to the 2020 AMA Supercross World Championship Series on Saturday claiming two top-five finishes with riders Jason Anderson and Michael Mosiman at the helm. Anderson, the 2018 450SX Champion, claimed fifth in the highly-competitive 450SX class, while Mosiman rallied his way to a fourth-place finish in the 250SX West class.
450SX
“My weekend went pretty decent,” Anderson said. “In the Main Event, I started in the back and I had to make some passes to get into fifth-place. Once I got behind [Blake] Baggett and Cooper [Webb], that’s all she wrote.”
Zach Osborne had a tough start to the season as he came into the opener feeling very much under the weather. With qualifying times outside the top-10, Osborne conserved his energy for the night show as he powered his way to the holeshot in 450SX Heat 2. He sat in second-place early on until experiencing a big get-off on lap five. Osborne re-mounted and charged his way back to 10th, just missing the Main Event transfer by one position. In the LCQ, he grabbed the holeshot once again and led all the way to the finish, securing a spot in the Main Event. In the Main, Osborne settled into 12th early on and he maintained a consistent pace to ultimately salvage 14th on the night.
“The first round didn’t go the way I would have liked,” Osborne said. “I’ve had a flawless off-season and it’s a bummer to come in super prepared on a great bike/team and then get sick – I’ve had a fever pretty much since Tuesday and tonight I just had nothing left to give.”
Dean Wilson, the ninth-place qualifier, had a good start to the season, finishing just outside the top-10 in the 450SX Main Event. Wilson lined up in 450SX Heat 2, where he got off to a top-10 start. He worked his way into seventh to claim a solid transfer into the Main Event. In the Main, Wilson got off to a decent start but another rider crashed into him in the whoops, sending him back to dead last early on. He re-mounted and made a charge through the pack to ultimately finish 13th for the night.
“My weekend was pretty good,” Wilson said. “Going from dead last to 13th isn’t the greatest way to start the season off but I charged the whole way and I know we’re just going to get better from here.”
250SX West
“It was good to come out of here with a top-five result but I’m not super stoked on how I rode,” Mosiman said. “It’s comforting, though, because I know I’ve got a whole lot more in the tank.”
Next Event: January 11 – St. Louis SX – Edward Jones Stadium – St. Louis, Missouri
Anaheim I SX Results
450SX Results
450SX Rider Point Standings
250SX West Results
250SX West Rider Point Standings