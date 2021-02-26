Update on BMW Motorrad Days 2021 Event Canceled till 2022

Munich. In light of current developments and the associated extensive measures to contain the crisis, not to mention our duty of care towards our guests and staff, it is with a heavy heart that the Organization Team of the BMW Motorrad Days has decided to cancel this year’s event as already in 2020.

For many years, the BMW Motorrad Days have been one of the largest customer events of the BMW Group with a regular attendance of over 40.000 visitors from all over the world. Our aim is to always meet this aspiration. However, the current circumstances and the associated enormous planning uncertainties no longer allow this highly internationally oriented event to be planned as the necessary lead times involved are very long. This means that the BMW Motorrad Days cannot be carried out.

Our early cancellation will moreover make planning easier for our many overseas visitors, knowing they have longer lead times for logistics and travel arrangements.

All the more we are already looking forward to July 2022, where we finally will be able to celebrate again with all our guests and fans at the BMW Motorrad Days.

See Total Motorcycle’s Coverage of Past BMW Motorrad Days Events:

EVENTS New strategic stimulus for 20th BMW Motorrad Days Event Munich After a total of 18 successful BMW Motorrad Days events in succession in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, the world’s biggest BMW Motorrad meeting will take place in Berlin in 2021 – in the heart of Europe and at […]

EVENTS With a Heavy Heart BMW Motorrad Days 2020 is Cancelled Munich. In light of current events and growing measures to contain the corona virus, not to mention our duty of care towards our guests and staff, it is with a heavy heart that the Organization Team […]

EVENTS World’s Biggest BMW Motorrad Festival 19th BMW Motorrad Days in Garmisch-Partenkirchen Munich/Garmisch-Partenkirchen. Last weekend, the 19th edition of the BMW Motorrad Days took place at midsummer temperatures in Garmisch-Partenkirchen at the foot of the Zugspitze. This year more than 40,000 visitors once again turned the festival grounds […]

EVENTS 19th BMW Motorrad Days in Garmisch-Partenkirchen 5-7 July 2019 Munich/Garmisch-Partenkirchen. The BMW Motorrad Days will take place at the foot of the Zugspitze in Garmisch-Partenkirchen for the 19th time already from 5 to 7 July 2019. The event organisers are expecting some 40,000 motorcyclists and […]

NEWS The 18th BMW Motorrad Days in Garmisch-Partenkirchen from 6 – 8 July 2018. Time for the world’s biggest BMW Motorrad meeting at the foot of the Zugspitze Munich/Garmisch-Partenkirchen. The 18th BMW Motorrad Days takes place from 6 to 8 July 2018 in Garmisch-Partenkirchen at the foot of the Zugspitze mountain. The event organisers are expecting some 40,000 motorcyclists from all over the […]