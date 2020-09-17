New strategic stimulus for 20th BMW Motorrad Days Event

Munich After a total of 18 successful BMW Motorrad Days events in succession in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, the world’s biggest BMW Motorrad meeting will take place in Berlin in 2021 – in the heart of Europe and at the same time in the place where BMW motorcycles have been built for more than 50 years and motorcycle future is being shaped. In taking this step, BMW Motorrad is breaking new ground with a tradition-steeped event that began in 2001 as the BMW Motorrad Biker Meeting in Seefeld, Austria.

Dr. Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad: “The BMW Motorrad Days in Garmisch-Partenkirchen has been a genuine success story – an event that has attracted tens of thousands of visitors every year and was founded on excellent cooperation with the municipality of Garmisch-Partenkirchen. My special thanks go to Mrs Elisabeth Koch, First Mayor, the local institutions and companies – and last but not least the people of Garmisch-Partenkirchen. With their great commitment over a period of almost two decades, they have all contributed to making the BMW Motorrad Days an incomparable, globally unique event within the motorbike world.”

The “BMW Motorrad Days goes Berlin” decision was taken with the aim of breaking new ground in brand development for the future and developing new concepts so as to give the BMW Motorrad Days a powerful fresh stimulus. At the same time, Berlin is an ideal platform for zero-emission mobility solutions and urban mobility concepts on two wheels.

“We believe Berlin is the perfect place for the BMW Motorrad Days 2021. As an international city offering a rich cultural experience, a wide range of excursions in the surrounding area and a unique lifestyle, the capital of Germany has everything it takes to make the BMW Motorrad Days even more diverse and attractive in the coming year,” says Dr. Markus Schramm.

The governing mayor Michael Müller: “I am very pleased that the BMW Motorrad Days, one of the largest motorcycle events in Europe, will come to Berlin next year and that we were able to win this attractive and traditional event for our city. This is a highlight not only for motorcycle enthusiasts, but also for the citizens of Berlin and our guests from all over the world. The fact that BMW Motorrad wants to break new ground here in Berlin is an important sign – for the city and the motorcycle industry alike. It is also a commitment to this industrial production site in Berlin, where BMW has been producing motorcycles for five decades now. At a time when issues relating to mobility and transport are playing an increasingly important role for the future of cities, Berlin can provide new and important impetus in hosting the event.”