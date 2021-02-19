Updates to 2021 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup Calendar

Following the changes made to the 2021 FIM Superbike World Championship calendar, the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup is now set to get underway at Estoril on 7-8 May, with the original opener in Assen postponed to 23-25 July.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the FIM and Dorna WSBK Organization (DWO) elected to delay the start of the 2021 season, as to avoid riders and teams being hampered by travel restrictions.

The Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup will continue to support six WorldSBK rounds, each featuring two races, and the revised dates should provide a greater and fairer opportunity to young Yamaha riders looking to take their first step to world championship competition.

The new changes also sees the official Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup test postponed until 8-9 April. It will remain at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, where riders will get their first opportunity to ride their R3 GYTR Cup kitted bikes, while they’ll also receive their will receive their race kit of helmet, leather suit, gloves, boots and Paddock Blue apparel.

Updated 2021 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup calendar

Official Test: 8-9 April, Italy, Misano

Round 1: 7-8 May, Portugal, Estoril

Round 2: 11-12 June, Italy, Misano

Round 3: 2-3 July, UK, Donington Park

Round 4: 23-24 July, The Netherlands, Assen

Round 5: 3-4 September, France, Magny-Cours

Round 6: 17-18 September, Spain, Barcelona