Impressive MX2 Grand Prix win at MXGP of Switzerland

Benistant Takes Thrilling Grand Prix Win as Geerts Maintains MX2 Championship Lead

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Thibault Benistant claimed an impressive MX2 Grand Prix win at the MXGP of Switzerland, round three of the FIM Motocross World Championship. The triumph propelled the Frenchman to second position in the MX2 Championship Standings, only 20 points behind teammate Jago Geerts. Geerts had a difficult weekend plagued by mistakes. However, the Belgian rider managed to salvage fifth overall, maintaining his championship lead. At the same time, Rick Elzinga secured 11th place in both races for 11th overall.

The Frauenfeld circuit, notorious for its rough and rutted terrain, posed a formidable challenge. The tight and compact rut-strewn track made overtaking difficult, highlighting the need for a strong start.

Geerts showcased his exceptional skills in the first race with a Fox Holeshot on his YZ250FM. The ’93’ was flawless for the first 14-laps before a hefty crash left him with damaged handlebars, levers, and controls. Despite these setbacks, he persevered and managed to finish in seventh place. At the same time, Benistant capitalized on a top-five start and recovered from a small tip-over on lap-14 to secure fourth place.

Benistant was electric out of the gate in the final race and his speed on the first laps after a brief battle with Geerts created a race-winning 5-second margin over Andrea Adamo. Geerts clocked the fastest lap while vying for the lead but faltered due to another costly mistake and ultimately finished third.

Elzinga started strong in both races, but as he is dealing with the aftereffects of some health issues, he faded back to 11th in both races and ultimately finished 11th overall.

The next round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will take place in Pietramurata, Italy, in just four days.

Thibault Benistant

MX2 Grand Prix of Switzerland Winner, 43-points

2nd MXGP Championship Standings, 139

“To win the GP is so good. I was close a few times last year, but it happened only once, so I finally got it done today. It’s a little confidence boost to get this victory. I am really happy to have all of the hard work pay off. I have been on the podium at every round this season, so I am happy with my consistency. I think this is the key.”

Jago Geerts

5th MX2 Grand Prix of Switzerland of Switzerland, 34-points

MX2 Championship Leader, 159-points

“Today started really good. I took the holeshot and led basically the whole race until I had quite a big crash. It was strange. I took the same line that I was taking the entire race but got kicked over the ‘bars. The bike was quite banged up after that crash, with the handlebars completely bent. I still finished seventh. In the second heat, I didn’t feel too good. I was still sore, but still managed to finish third after another small crash. It was not the best weekend, but I still salvaged good points, so it was okay.”

Rick Elzinga

11th MX2 Grand Prix of Switzerland, 20-points

12th MXGP Championship Standings, 56-points

“This wasn’t the best weekend. I am still struggling with the comeback after I was sick a couple of weeks ago. I didn’t feel good on the bike in training last week and this weekend was the same. It showed. I had two good starts today but had arm-pump in the first race and in the second race was just poor riding. I have a few things to work on, which I will do this week and hope to be better in Arco.”