WEEKEND MOTORCYCLE RACING ACTION – NOVEMBER 22nd

Team Suzuki Press Office – November 21.

The fourth Sunday of November sees World MotoGP Champions Team Suzuki Ecstar on track for the final round of the season in Estoril, Portugal.

A week after Joan Mir clinched the title aboard his GSX-RR at the Valencia GP in Spain – Suzuki’s first in the class since Kenny Roberts Jnr. in 2000 – both Mir and teammate Alex Rins have been on track today for final qualifying.

Although Mir has wrapped-up the title, Rins holds a strong third position, just four points away from second.

Tomorrow, Suzuki goes for the Triple Crown: The Riders Championship, Teams Championship and also the Constructors Championship (where Suzuki is currently level on points).

November 22: Round 15. MotoGP™. Algarve International Circuit. Estoril. Portugal.

