Learning curve for Husqvarna at 2021 World Off-Road Championship WORCS

April 19, 2021 Michael Le Pard News 0

ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA - WORCS RD 4

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team’s Austin Walton continues to charge forward in the 2021 World Off-Road Championship Series (WORCS), earning a season-best second-place finish on Sunday for Round 4 in Taft, California.
Walton put himself into a favorable position off the start as he tucked in behind reigning champion Taylor Robert on the opening lap. After making a few good attempts to break into the lead position, Walton maintained heavy pressure throughout the first half of the race but he wasn’t able to make anything stick on the race leader. He kept a solid pace through the final half of racing to ultimately secure second overall.
Walton“All-in-all, I was happy with the weekend. We made a hard charge with Taylor the whole time and kept him on his toes. I felt really good and my bike was working really good all day, there are some things I learned this weekend that we can dial in and have even better for the next one and that’s just part of the learning curve. Now we just need to knock off a win!”
 
Next Round: Cache Valley, Idaho – June 11-13, 2021
Pro 450 (MC) Round 4 Results
1. Taylor Robert (KTM)
2. Austin Walton – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
3. Dante Oliveira (KTM)
Pro 450 (MC) Championship Standings
1. Taylor Robert – 94 points
2. Dante Oliveira – 92 points
3. Austin Walton – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 75 points
About Michael Le Pard 5502 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles

No Picture
News

INDIAN MOTORCYCLE RACING’S 2019 CONTINGENCY PROGRAM OFFERS $18,500 PER RACE & $25,000 CHAMPIONSHIP BONUS

January 31, 2019 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on INDIAN MOTORCYCLE RACING’S 2019 CONTINGENCY PROGRAM OFFERS $18,500 PER RACE & $25,000 CHAMPIONSHIP BONUS

Indian Maintains Aggressive Contingency after 2018 Single-Season Privateer Payout Record of Nearly $150,000                                 MINNEAPOLIS (January 30, 2019) – Indian Motorcycle Racing, the back-to-back reigning American Flat Track Manufacturer’s Champion, today announced its 2019 contingency program. […]