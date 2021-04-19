Learning curve for Husqvarna at 2021 World Off-Road Championship WORCS

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team’s Austin Walton continues to charge forward in the 2021 World Off-Road Championship Series (WORCS), earning a season-best second-place finish on Sunday for Round 4 in Taft, California.

Walton put himself into a favorable position off the start as he tucked in behind reigning champion Taylor Robert on the opening lap. After making a few good attempts to break into the lead position, Walton maintained heavy pressure throughout the first half of the race but he wasn’t able to make anything stick on the race leader. He kept a solid pace through the final half of racing to ultimately secure second overall.

Walton: “All-in-all, I was happy with the weekend. We made a hard charge with Taylor the whole time and kept him on his toes. I felt really good and my bike was working really good all day, there are some things I learned this weekend that we can dial in and have even better for the next one and that’s just part of the learning curve. Now we just need to knock off a win!”

Next Round: Cache Valley, Idaho – June 11-13, 2021

Pro 450 (MC) Round 4 Results

1. Taylor Robert (KTM)

2. Austin Walton – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

3. Dante Oliveira (KTM)

Pro 450 (MC) Championship Standings

1. Taylor Robert – 94 points

2. Dante Oliveira – 92 points

3. Austin Walton – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 75 points