WEEKEND RACING ACTION SCHEDULE – APRIL 30-May 2nd

The final weekend of April and the opening races in May are taking place this weekend.

In the UK, Buildbase Suzuki riders Christian Iddon and Danny Kent are at the second round of the British Superbike Championship at Oulton Park in Cheshire for a Bank Holiday triple header.

Today (Saturday) sees both on track aboard their GSX-R1000R machinery for the opening free practice sessions, with the opening race on Sunday. The final two races take place on Bank Holiday Monday.

In Spain, Team Suzuki Ecstar riders Joan Mir and Alex Rins are on track with their GSX-RRs at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto for Round 6 of MotoGP™. Today sees the final Free Practice and all-important Q1 and Q2 sessions ahead of tomorrow’s race.

And in America, round 16 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will see Twisted Tea and Bar X Chaparral 450 and 250 teams at Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO aboard their RM-Z450 and RM-Z250 race bikes.

April 30-May 1: Round 6. MotoGP. Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto. Spain.

April 30-May 2: Round 2. British Superbike Championship. Oulton Park. Cheshire. UK.

April 30: Round 16. Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Empower Field. Mile High. Denver. CO. USA.

