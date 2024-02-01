WORCS series at Glen Helen Raceway Results

Another Race, Another Podium for DeMartile The second race of the WORCS series was at Glen Helen Raceway for one of the bigger rounds on the calendar. The weekend was affected by strong Santa Ana winds that howled throughout the course, forcing organizers to eliminate the ridge sections of the course for rider safety. Beta Factory rider, Dare DeMartile was fifth off the starting line. He battled his way up into the top three and then made a pass in the pit to take over second place. The leader had put a good margin between himself and the field so second place is where DeMartile would finish. The result is good enough for DeMartile to remain top in the series points chase. The next race for Dare is this weekend in Taft, CA for round two of the NGPC Series.