WORCS series at Glen Helen Raceway Results

Another Race, Another Podium for DeMartile

 

The second race of the WORCS series was at Glen Helen Raceway for one of the bigger rounds on the calendar. The weekend was affected by strong Santa Ana winds that howled throughout the course, forcing organizers to eliminate the ridge sections of the course for rider safety. Beta Factory rider, Dare DeMartile was fifth off the starting line. He battled his way up into the top three and then made a pass in the pit to take over second place. The leader had put a good margin between himself and the field so second place is where DeMartile would finish. The result is good enough for DeMartile to remain top in the series points chase. The next race for Dare is this weekend in Taft, CA for round two of the NGPC Series.

 
Results:
Dare DeMartile » 2nd Place » 450 Pro Class

Factory 480 RR

“I got off to a 5th-place start. So I had to put my head down for the first hour to get back in it. I made some good moves and ended up making a pass in the pit for second place. Unfortunately, the leader was too far out, so I had to settle for second place. I’m happy to get on the podium and remain the series points leader.”

