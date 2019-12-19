World of Ducati 29-stop USA city tour begins January 15

29-stop U.S. city tour begins January 15, 2020

New Streetfighter V4 headlines tour along with new 2020 model lineup

New Ducati e-bike MIG-RR to make first U.S. appearance

Ducati SuMisura, a bespoke leather race suit fitting and customization service at select events.

Local Desmo Owners Clubs to participate, sharing local member activities



Mountain View, Calif., December 17, 2019 – Ducati today announced their coast to coast “Ready 4 Red” tour. Covering 29 U.S. cities, the “Ready 4 Red” tour is a series of entertaining evening experiences that invite local communities to come together and discover the new 2020 Ducati lineup and learn about the active and welcoming World of Ducati.



The “Ready 4 Red” tour will present an inclusive and inviting atmosphere for seasoned motorcyclists, non-riders and new riders alike, showcasing Ducati’s new 2020 lineup, including the highly anticipated Ducati Streetfighter V4 alongside the Panigale V2, Panigale V4, Multistrada 1260 Grand Tour, Diavel 1260 S, Hypermotard SP and the new Scrambler Icon Dark.



Ducati’s new e-bike, the MIG-RR e-mountain bike, will also make its North America public debut in preparation of its U.S. availability in 2020.



In addition to the two-wheeled entertainment, guests will have the opportunity to see the latest apparel collections and “Ducati SuMisura” at select locations — a bespoke fitting service which allow users to customize their own leather suit in terms of graphics options and manufacturing to suit the rider’s specific physique.



Local Desmo Owners Club members (DOC) will also be attending to share with visitors their range of regular activities, ride-outs, events and the overall benefits of joining the Ducati family.



With the tour beginning on January 15, “Ready 4 Red” events will be open to everyone through a free online RSVP process. For more information and to register, please visit: http://bit.ly/2sb9nF0





2020 “Ready 4 Red” Tour

