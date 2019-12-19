HONDA IS CELEBRATING THE PRODUCTION OF 400 MILLION MOTORCYCLES

Honda celebrating global production of 400 million units motorcycles and scooters

Milestone reached after 70 years of motorcycle production

First motorcycle factory outside of Japan opened in Belgium in 1963

Seventy years after the first Dream D-Type rolled out of the factory in 1949, Honda are today celebrating their 70th anniversary of motorcycle production having produced 400 million units world-wide.

Honda was founded in 1948. Motorcycle mass production at its first factory outside of Japan began in Belgium in 1963. Since then, Honda has expanded its global production in accordance with its fundamental principle of making motorcycles locally to supply demand, with 35 production facilities in 25 countries across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas.

Honda currently produces a wide range of exciting and dynamic motorcycles and scooters for the global market from funky 50cc commuters like the Dunk, to cutting edge off-road bikes like the CRF450R, to icons like the GL1800 Gold Wing, the new CRF1100L Africa Twin and the new 160Kw CBR1000RR-R Fireblade.

Since its foundation, Honda has continued to develop and produce products that meet the many and varied needs of its global audience based on the belief that ‘the purpose of technology is to help people’. This principle led Honda to achieving the 100 million-unit milestone in 1997, the 300 million- unit milestone in 2014, and today, the 400 million-unit milestone.

2018 saw Honda exceed annual global production of 20 million-units for the first time in its history and it continues to enjoy strong support from customers old and new across the globe.

Hondas continues to strive towards its 2030 vision to serve its worldwide audience with the ‘joy of expanding their life’s potential.”

Takahiro Hachigo, Chief Executive Officer, Honda Motor Co., Ltd

“For 70 years Honda has provided to customers worldwide motorcycles that make life easier and enjoyable. As a result, we have achieved our 400 million-unit milestone. I am grateful to all of our customers, and everyone involved in development, manufacturing, sales and service of our products. We will continue to do our best to provide attractive products that meet the needs and dreams of customers worldwide”

NOTES TO EDITORS

Honda’s 400 motorcycle million-unit journey

1948 Honda Motor Co., Ltd founded

1949 The Dream D-Type went on sale

1958 The iconic Super Cub and Super Cub C100 join the Honda range

1959 Honda becomes worlds largest motorcycle manufacturer

1969 The CB750 goes on sale

1975 The GL1000 Gold Wing goes on sale

1986 The XRV650 Africa Twin joins the range

1992 The CBR900RR FireBlade goes on sale

2001 The SH125i goes on sale

2009 The VFR1200F is unveiled at the Tokyo Motorshow – the world’s first dual clutch motorcycle

2014 The Honda Super Cub becomes the most produced motorcycle in history (87 million units sold in 160 countries

Marc Marquez becomes the youngest ever premier class world champion at 21yrs of age

2015 The Gold Wing celebrates its 40th Anniversary

2017 Fireblade celebrates its 25th Anniversary

2019 CB750 celebrates its 50th Anniversary

100,000 DCT equipped motorcycles sold in Europe since its introduction in 2010

Honda celebrate winning 25th Premier Class Constructors Championship

Marc Marquez wins 8th world title

Honda’s Global Motorcycle production

1963 Belgium

1967 Thailand

1971 Indonesia

1976 Brazil and Italy

1979 North America

1980 Nigeria

1992 China

1997 Vietnam

2001 India

2013 Bangladesh

Honda’s Motorcycle Production Milestones

1968 Honda reaches 10 million unit milestone

1984 Honda reaches 50 million unit milestone

1997 Honda reaches 100 million unit milestone

2004 Honda exceed 10 million unit annual motorcycle production

2008 Honda reaches 200 million unit milestone

2014 Honda reaches 300 million unit milestone

2018 Honda exceed 20 million unit annual motorcycle production

2019 Honda reaches 400 million-unit milestone