World’s largest BMW Motorrad meeting “Year of the GS” from 5 to 7 July 2024

Munich. After two successful BMW Motorrad Days in Berlin in 2022 and 2023,

BMW Motorrad will continue the legendary format of the previous events this year. The world’s largest BMW Motorrad meeting will return to Garmisch-Partenkirchen in the Alps. This is BMW Motorrad’s response to the heartfelt desire of its fans all over the world for unadulterated motorcycle culture, a party atmosphere and unique riding experiences against a breathtaking Alpine backdrop.

For more than 20 years, the BMW Motorrad Days have been a highlight and a must in the annual calendar of motorcycle fans from all over the world. For the past two years, the world’s largest gathering dedicated to the BMW Motorrad brand has been held in Berlin, in the heart of Europe, where BMW motorcycles have been built for more than 50 years. Together with BMW Motorrad employees from all over the world, the BMW Motorrad Days 2023 in Berlin marked an important chapter in the company’s history on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of BMW Motorrad.

Through the BMW Motorrad Days, BMW Motorrad maintains a strong emotional bond with its community all over the world. The world’s largest BMW Motorrad meeting has taken place in Garmisch-Partenkirchen for a total of 18 consecutive years against the backdrop of the magnificent Alpine panorama.

And what better location for the “Year of the GS” than Garmisch-Partenkirchen with its magnificent surroundings, winding roads and nearby alpine passes. It is the ideal terrain for unique motorcycle rides – especially with the legendary icon of adventure riding.

This is why the BMW Motorrad Days are returning to this legendary venue in the “Year of the GS”. For three days, from 5 to 7 July, BMW Motorrad will thrill the international community at the foot of the Hausberg mountain with new products, exhibitors, shows, test rides and, last but not least, traditional Bavarian lifestyle and legendary party atmosphere.

BMW Motorrad will provide more detailed information on the BMW Motorrad Days 2024 in due course.