Decent FP1 session for GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team on Friday at Catalunya

The GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team returned to action today at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with Garrett Gerloff going eighth fastest in the Free Practice 1, while Kohta Nozane was 14th.

In the opening session, American rider Gerloff enjoyed a decent run, firing in a 1’42.683, with his Japanese teammate recording a 1’43.473.

Later in the afternoon, both Gerloff and Nozane’s main focus was on long runs to extract maximum potential for the races, meaning they did not improve their times from this morning. The #31 was 13th fastest (1’42.904), despite being just 0.9s off the top, while the #3 was 18th (1’43.599), with a small crash at Turn 10 hampering his session.

Therefore, Gerloff ended the day 11th fastest on combined times, with Nozane 17th. The two GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team riders will be back tomorrow, firstly with FP3 at 09:00 local time (GMT+2), then with the Tissot Superpole at 11:10 and Race 1 at 14:00.

Garrett Gerloff: P11 – 1’42.683

“To be fair it wasn’t a bad day. We started with the Magny-Cours base set-up, and then made a couple of changes. Honestly, I liked it, but we have some homework to do if we want to close the gap to the guys ahead. It also looks like we should be mindful of the weather as we might have rain for tomorrow.”

Kohta Nozane: P17 – 1’43.473

“Overall, I’m feeling good on the bike and that’s what matters the most. Unfortunately, the position is not that good, but there are positives and things to work on for tomorrow. I’d like to say sorry to the team for the crash at the end of the session while I was going faster. Let’s keep an eye on the weather for tomorrow, we should be ready for any condition.”