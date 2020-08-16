WorldSBK Yamaha Completes 254 test laps on Yamaha R1 Superbikes

Pata Yamaha Make Valuable Progress at WorldSBK Aragón Test

The Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team with Rizla made specific performance improvements and collected important data during a private test at Aragón, ahead of the FIM Superbike World Championship double-header there that takes place on 29-31 August and 4-6 September.

Michael van der Mark and Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, who both scored podiums for Pata Yamaha at Portimão last weekend, combined for 254 laps overall on board their Yamaha R1 Superbikes across the two days, with a special focus on front and rear grip in hot conditions at the Spanish venue.

On the opening day of running, van der Mark used the track time to test various set-ups and although he posted the eighth fastest time, the Dutchman was confident that the team had highlighted areas for improvement on the bike. That potential was confirmed on day two, with van der Mark setting the second-fastest time across the test, in which he racked up a total of 129 laps.

On the other side of the garage, Razgatlıoğlu was also testing a number of new parts in the morning on Thursday, as the team focused on rear grip improvements, and the Turkish rider was fourth quickest by the end of the session. On day two, Razgatlıoğlu continued to search for improvements in race pace, with the in-form youngster going seventh quickest, despite not using a softer specification tyre due to late rain, and completing 125 laps overall.

Pata Yamaha will now head to the next WorldSBK round at Motorland Aragón with valuable data, as they look to fight for victory with van der Mark and Razgatlıoğlu, as both look to close the gap at the top of the riders’ standings.

Michael van der Mark: P2 – 1’50.093

“The main objective was to find the right set-up with the track temperature. On the first day, we tried a lot of different things on the bike and we had plenty of data to look through ahead of Friday. We had a really positive second day and I was much more comfortable on the bike. We tried many changes, which we never would be able to do on a race weekend. The team managed to find a good set-up for the front of the bike that worked well with the rear, so I was really happy. We also found improvements for the warmer conditions and I was able to be more consistent. A really positive test overall.”

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu: P7 – 1’50.873

“We had a good start to testing, trying many parts and in the afternoon the bike felt much better. I had more rear grip, which we had targeted as an area to focus on, so overall it was a good first day. We continued to test a number of things on Friday, focusing again on the rear grip throughout the day. This is very important for the Aragón races. We didn’t have a chance to put the qualifying tyre on this afternoon, so didn’t get to go for a fast lap. Overall, we are happy and I’m looking forward to the next race.”

Paul Denning – Team Principal

“These two days in Aragón have been very useful and important, despite the extended, tough schedule for all the crew. We were able to clarify the advantages of some development parts previously introduced in the Barcelona test and to further understand how we could use the strong points of these components, while avoiding compromises elsewhere. Of course, with two back-to-back race events coming up at this circuit, we also had to work on specific track set-up and make sure we can compete strongly in a couple of weeks on our return to Aragón. Thanks to all the team and to Yamaha’s engineers – it has not been easy adding this test to the Jerez and Portimão races, but everybody has shown full commitment and we have been able to make some definitive steps forward.”