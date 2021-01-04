X-raid Yamaha Racing Rally Team Partner with Sparco

One of the most successful Rally Raid teams in recent history, X-raid will contest the Lightweight Vehicles Prototype T3 class at the 2021 Dakar, with an in house developed prototype based on Yamaha’s race-proven YXZ1000R Side-by-Side machine.

Two-time DTM Champion Mattias Ekstrom will partner with co-driver Emil Bergkvist in one of the prototypes. The other will be piloted by the only all-female crew at the event, with experienced Dakar campaigner Camelia Liparoti behind the wheel and Annett Fischer in the co-driver’s seat. The two crews successfully completed shakedown tests on the YXZ1000R prototype at the recent Baja Hail, in which they finished one-two in the T3 National class.

Both crews will race the 2021 Dakar Rally with Sparco safety equipment, comprising the race suit, underwear and shoes. The two YXZ1000R prototypes will also feature Sparco’s race developed safety harnesses and steering wheels, with Liparoti also opting to race from the comfort and safety of a Sparco seat.

The 2021 Dakar Rally gets underway in the port city of Jeddah on 3rd January and will cover more than 7500km before finishing in the same location on 15th January.