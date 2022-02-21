Challenging conditions at U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis for AMA Supercross 450SX

Tomac got off to a good start with a runner-up finish in his heat race after qualifying sixth. He didn’t get the start he was hoping for in the main and was 12th. He immediately went to work to make his way forward, but in the chaos of that first lap, the points leader was caught up in a racing incident with his teammate and unfortunately went down on the face of the triple jump. He rejoined at the back of the field, put his head down, and fought his way back through the pack, advancing to sixth on the penultimate lap. His heroic effort gives him a three-point lead in the championship as the series nears the halfway mark.

Ferrandis showed speed early, earning his second fastest qualifier honors of the season. He then fought his way forward from seventh to a third-place finish in his heat race. The Frenchman didn’t get off the gate as he hoped in the main and was just outside of the top 10 and then was 12th after the first lap. From there, Ferrandis continued to forge on through adversity to finish ninth.

The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team heads to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, February 26, for the second Triple Crown of the season and Round 8 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX Championship.