1901 Triumph Prototype to be ridden for the first time in 100 years

On Saturday 12th March 2022 we will be hosting a special evening at the Triumph Factory Visitor Experience in Hinckley.

Triumph fans will have the unique opportunity to see the 1901 Triumph Prototype ridden in public for the first time in over 100 years and to hear the story of leading vintage Triumph collector Dick Shepperd’s amazing discovery and restoration of the bike as well as the one millionth Hinckley Triumph.

Tickets cost £25 each including a buffet and numbers will be strictly limited

Participant Guidelines:

Tickets are required as proof of purchase.

FAQs

Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?

No, everybody is welcome.

What are my transport/parking options for getting to and from the event?

There is onsite parking for both cars and motorcycles including disabled bays close to the entrance, just follow the signposts as you enter the factory grounds. Please note we have a height restriction of 2.4m on our car park. If you are arriving in a vehicle above this height, please notify us well in advance.

What’s the refund policy?

We’re sorry, but once a ticket is booked, we’re unable to arrange a refund if you cancel.

Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?

Yes. Please print or bring a digital copy of your ticket with you as we will need to scan it on arrival.

How can I contact the organiser with any questions?

If you have any questions please email [email protected] and one of our dedicated team will assist you.