Intense work for Ducati 2022 at Portimao

Two days of intense work for Bautista and Rinaldi in the first testing of the 2022 at Portimao. Bulega already at ease with the PanigaleV2 The first two-days testing for the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team concluded at the Algarve circuit in Portimao (Portugal) today.

After a first session dedicated mainly to getting back in touch with their respective Panigale V4R bikes following November’s tests at Jerez de la Frontera (Spain), Alvaro Bautista (149 laps completed) and Michael Rinaldi (123 laps completed) worked intensively this morning on the set-up, also trying out new technical solutions ahead of the new season that will kick off in early April at the Mortland circuit in Aragon (Spain).

In the afternoon, Bautista tested the new tyres introduced by Pirelli, finishing with a time of 1’40.055 set in the last run with the rear race tire.

Rinaldi, on the other hand, was forced to stop before the end of the session due to a muscular discomfort in his back that prevented him from attempting the time attack. The italian rider ended the two days testing his best time of 1’41.143.

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #19)

“I am very satisfied with these two days of testing. The feeling is already good and I am having a lot of fun. I feel that the experience I have gained over the last few years is helping me. If I have to be honest, I have found myself on the bike better than I expected. We worked a lot on the tyres today, trying out the new solution brought in by Pirelli. I am only sorry for the crash this morning: I made a mistake, luckily without consequences. I can’t wait to be at Misano”.

Michael Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #21)

“It has been a tough two days of testing. On the first day, we lapped without working on the set-up in particular: the feeling was positive, and – with the race tire – we had better results than last year’s race. Today we concentrated on some new solutions without trying to set the lap-time. Unfortunately, because of the pain in my back, I wasn’t able to try the new SCQ brought by Pirelli”.